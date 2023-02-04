Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 will be released in Japan on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

Shingo Kimura's manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust is close to its conclusion. The previous chapter showed how much the resurrected dragons caused mayhem while Zansul relished the scene. Fans can expect to see Sasuke and Sakura try to minimize losses as much as possible in this chapter. However, there may be a startling plot twist that will only make things worse for the shinobis from Leaf Village.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2

Zansul’s mysterious ally will be revealed in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2

Release date and time

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As soon as the mission to find a cure for Naruto was completed, Sasuke and Sakura were faced with a new problem: preserving the lives of everyone at Tartar and Redaku. Hence, readers will have to wait until the next issue to find out whether they are able to deal with the matter at hand swiftly or face new challenges.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 will be released on the following dates and times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, February 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, February 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, February 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, February 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, February 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, February 11

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, February 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, February 12

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Sasuke taming Meno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2, the titular protagonist will be seen figuring out how to deal with the dragons now that Zansul has left without accepting the release of the Edo-Tensei. Furthermore, a massive dragon will be resurrected, making things even more challenging. However, Sasuke will be joined by an unusual ally, Meno, whom he befriended in the last chapter.

In the meantime, in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2, fans can expect to witness Sakura saving the inmates of Tartar from the dragons. However, things will not work her way, and she will be betrayed and placed in a life-or-death position.

A quick recap of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1

Zansul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous chapter, fans saw Sasuke and Sakura attempting to restrain the dragons as soon as they were unleashed in the Tartar Observatory compound. Sakura went in search of Zansul as Sasuke pursued the dragons. However, Zansul appeared in front of Sasuke, who used his Sharingan to discover that the man was not a shinobi. He also discovered that the Director's objective was to supply the dragons as bioweapons to Redaku's Prime Minister.

Zansul took his leave when Meno appeared and assaulted Sasuke. This time, however, the Uchiha refrained from retaliation and supplanted the beast's jutsu with his own by infusing chakra with its mucus layer. He also assured the beast that he would free it. The chapter concluded with a glimpse of the confused Tartar prisoners being chased by the reborn dragons.

