Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2: Zansul’s secret ally is revealed, a giant dragon appears, and Sakura gets betrayed

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 is an odd chapter because the eponymous protagonist, Sasuke Uchiha, is absent. Readers watched the dragons being let loose on the Tartar prisoners in the last chapter, and Sasuke confronted Zansul to force him to stop this madness. However, in the latest chapter, fans see Sakura as the main focus.

The pink-haired kunoichi has already proven her resourcefulness since her first appearance in the series. Not only has she saved Sasuke's life but has also gathered intel, solved puzzles, and is seen trying to protect the vulnerable captives at Tartar in in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2.

Trying to stop the dragons puts Sakura's life in danger in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2

Sakura protects the prisoners

Sakura will fight the dragons in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Restduen chapter 7 part 2 opens with the inmates at Tartar Observatory being chased and hunted by Zansul's army of resurrected dragons. Since most of the inmates were cornered against the boundary wall, Sakura's arrival, which she indicates by punching a hole in the wall, allows the inmates to escape.

Sakura then searches the entire facility for Zansul or other resources related to the Edo-Tensei jutsu. She also encounters several inmates huddling inside the facility and advises them that it is unsafe inside and that they must escape through the hole in the perimeter wall.

Sakura finds Jiji

Jiji as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2, Sakura comes across Jiji, who appears relieved to have found her. She informs him that Director Zansul used revival jutsu on the fossils discovered in the compound. Jiji informs her that Zansul is in the courtyard, but this makes little sense to her. The former then draws Sakura close to him and embraces her.

Sakura is in danger

Jiji and Zansul will be revealed to be allies in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura and Jiji continue to stay in that position for some time before Sakura is stabbed in the back with a knife. It turns out that Jiji is in cahoots with Zansul, and the two had duped the Uchiha couple into helping them unravel the secret of the Map of the Heavens. Sakura discovers when she hits the ground that Meno's claws and the blade are both dipped in the same venom.

Jiji acknowledges that Sakura makes him think of his companion Margo, but since the two are not the same person, he is unconcerned about Sakura's life. He then steals the Ultra Particles and uses them to resurrect a massive dragon. As the building begins to crumble, he leaves Sakura behind to die.

A brief recap of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1

Sasuke and Meno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans saw Sasuke go after the dragons in the last chapter while Sakura rushed to the Tartar Observatory building. However, Zansul appeared in front of Sasuke, and it was clear from their brief exchange that he had no intention of freeing the dragons from Edo-Tensei because the creatures were destined to serve as bioweapons for Redaku's Prime Minister. Sasuke also discovered that the Director was not a shinobi and had thus not performed the jutsu.

Zansul took his leave when Meno arrived and attacked Sasuke. However, this time, Sasuke avoided retaliation and substituted Meno's jutsu with his own by injecting chakra with its mucus layer. He also promised the creature that he would set it free. The chapter ended by showing the dragons chasing the baffled prisoners at Tartar.

