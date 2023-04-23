Sasuke Retsuden manga finally does what Boruto fans have begged for years

The Sasuke Retsuden manga has been a breath of fresh air for fans of the Naruto and Boruto series, delivering heartfelt moments that many felt were missing from the Boruto anime adaptation.

The manga, which concluded its run after 10 chapters, has given fans an intimate look at the Uchiha family dynamics they've been craving for years. Packed with emotional scenes, Sasuke Retsuden has succeeded in shining a light on the love story between Sasuke and Sakura, leaving fans overjoyed.

While the Boruto anime has also adapted the Sasuke Retsuden arc, many fans have expressed their disappointment over the omission of key moments from the original story. In contrast, the Sasuke Retsuden manga has been praised for faithfully capturing the essence of the characters and their relationships, which has been a welcome treat for longtime fans.

Fans note the absence of adorable scenes from the Sasuke Retsuden manga from the Boruto anime adaptation

In the Sasuke Retsuden manga, readers are treated to a variety of heartfelt scenes that showcase the love and affection between Sasuke and Sakura. These tender moments, which have been noticeably absent in the Boruto anime adaptation, have resonated deeply with fans, who have been clamoring for a more authentic representation of the characters they've come to adore.

One such moment occurs in the final chapter of the Sasuke Retsuden manga, when the Uchiha family sits down to enjoy a meal prepared by Sarada. Fans were delighted by the scene, which showed Sasuke and Sakura supporting their daughter, with Sasuke being gently reminded by Sakura to praise Sarada's cooking. This scene is a prime example of how the Sasuke Retsuden manga has given fans the family-focused moments they've been yearning for.

The manga also features a hidden kiss between Sasuke and Sakura, a scene that was omitted from the anime adaptation. The panel, which depicts the couple's shadow sharing an intimate moment, received a lot of praise from fans who were happy to finally see the love between the two characters depicted on the page.

Final thoughts

The Sasuke Retsuden manga has been successful in delivering a perfect conclusion to the manga, including the depth and nuance that fans of both the Naruto and Boruto series have been seeking, particularly when it comes to depicting the relationship between Sasuke and Sakura.

While the Boruto anime adaptation has been criticized for its lack of emotional depth and character development, the manga has managed to capture the essence of the original story, providing fans with a satisfying and heartfelt conclusion to the series.

As the Sasuke Retsuden manga comes to an end, fans are left with a renewed appreciation for the characters and their relationships, as well as the hope that future adaptations will take note of the success of this manga. Fans are already disheartened due to the hiatus of the Boruto manga for three months.

The Boruto anime has also been declared to be going on hiatus after airing episode 293 on March 26, 2023. The emotional moments and the perfect conclusion of Sasuke Retsuden have resonated deeply with fans, proving that there is still a strong appetite for authentic storytelling within the Naruto universe.

