"Second form definitely coming": Boruto fans can't wait to see Kawaki go back to old habits after his defeat

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 showed Kawaki being soundly defeated by Jura, one of the Shinju clones, which has led to a lot of strong reactions online. Kawaki is a major player in the events of the time skip, and someone the fandom has become attached to in recent years. This is why a lot of people want to know if he is going to get an upgrade or a power-up after being so definitely defeated by Jura in Konoha.

While most fans agree that the Boruto time skip has improved much of the quality of the series, it seems that only the protagonist has gained a massive upgrade in terms of power. However, there is the assumption that Kawaki is going to be the next one to improve greatly, based on past events that have been shown in the manga regarding his character.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the writer's opinion and contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reactions from Boruto fans regarding Kawaki's defeat and what could happen to him now

After Kawaki was defeated by Jura during the events of chapter 8 of the Blue Vortex manga, some fans remembered what happened in chapter 66 of the original Boruto series. The young boy was defeated by Momoshiki, only to come back with a stronger Kama. This has led a lot of people to think that this situation may repeat itself after Kawaki's most recent defeat in Konoha.

It makes sense to a degree that Kawaki could unlock that second form once again when taking into account that three years have passed, and that he has had the time and resources to improve considerably as a fighter. Therefore, it would be logical for Kawaki to step up in the battle once again and prove how much he has improved.

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It would make a lot of sense for Kawaki's character to get an upgrade and show how much he has improved throughout the series, especially when it comes to the Blue Vortex portion of the story. Beyond the protagonist, only Mitsuki has been able to show a degree of growth when it comes to his abilities. Kawaki's upgrade would also be beneficial for the story moving forward.

More reactions online regarding Kawaki's second form

Most of the fandom seems to share the notion that Kawaki is going to reach his second form and be able to defeat Jura. That is something that seems to be the common norm given that most of them would like Kawaki to step up and defeat the Shinju clone, with one person saying that the aforementioned second form is on the way.

Kawaki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

However, there are also people who think that Kawaki in this portion of the story has been weakened on purpose by author Masashi Kishimoto for plot convenience. While there is nothing to suggest that, it is a perception that a lot of people in the fandom also share.

"Kawaki my goat keeps going through stuff. First his dad, isshiki, momoshiki and now kishimoto’s nerfs, let him rest"

There are different perspectives at the moment, with some people arguing that he is going to unlock this form and also lose to Jura, which wouldn't be out of the realm of imagination.

"Maybe he activates that version and loses anyway, I mean, I don't think he will be at Boruto's level with that alone, he needs a reality check"

