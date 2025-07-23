See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4 is scheduled to release on Monday, July 28, 2025, continuing the anime’s distinctive rhythm of casual introspection and gentle humor. According to the official website, episode 4 will be broadcast at 10:30 PM JST on TOKYO MX. This time slot ensures the series reaches a broad domestic audience right at the heart of its fan base. Simultaneously, viewers can also catch the episode online via ABEMA.The previous episode offered another moment of warmth and surprise at the food court. With Yamamoto absent due to illness, Wada’s quiet visit turned into an unexpected conversation with Saito-san. Their interaction not only revealed more about Yamamoto’s world but also ended with a twist. Saito was revealed as the author behind Wada’s favorite Duke Abel fanfiction, adding both charm and depth to the story.See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4 release date, time, and countdownYamamoto as seen in episode 3 (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4 will premiere on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST, as per the official website. The episode will occupy its regular primetime slot on TOKYO MX. Other networks such as AT-X, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, and Aichi Television will also air the episode in their respective time blocks, with AT-X starting slightly earlier at 9:30 PM JST.Here’s a quick look at the global release schedule:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time (PDT)6:30 AMMondayJuly 28, 2025Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)9:30 AMMondayJuly 28, 2025British Summer Time (BST)2:30 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Central European Summer Time (CEST)3:30 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Indian Standard Time (IST)7:00 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Philippine Time (PHT)9:30 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Japanese Standard Time (JST)10:30 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Australia Central Standard Time (ACST)11:00 PMMondayJuly 28, 2025Where to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4?TOKYO MX will serve as the primary destination for Japanese fans to watch See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4, airing at 10:30 PM JST on Monday, July 28, 2025. Known for premiering a vast range of anime titles, the channel offers the quickest and most widespread access to new episodes across Japan. Following this televised premiere, the episode will also be streamed on ABEMA, where premium users can view it immediately, while free users will have access for a limited time.Outside Japan, the anime continues to expand its reach. Crunchyroll is currently simulcasting the series as part of its Summer 2025 lineup, giving international fans a legal and high-definition viewing option. Besides, Ani-One Asia made the series available to the Southeast Asian audience via its official YouTube channel, offering broader access across borders.A brief abstract of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 3Wada as seen in episode 3 (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)Episode 3, titled “Breastibility / Naokin / Sisters / October 21st,” continued to explore the candid and often unpredictable dialogues between Wada and Yamamoto. Their light-hearted banter spanned topics such as kanji complexities, online fandom culture, and a humorous debate over pet fears. These fragmented yet sincere exchanges remain central to the anime’s charm.In a change of pace, Yamamoto was notably absent during this installment. Instead, Wada encountered Saito-san at the food court. Their casual conversation evolved into a revealing and wholesome moment as Saito encouraged Wada to better understand her friend. The episode closed with a surprise: Saito casually admitted to being the author of Wada’s favorite Duke Abel fanfiction, offering an unexpected connection that deepened their shared universe.What to expect in See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4? (Speculative)With Saito’s involvement in episode 3 and Yamamoto temporarily out of the picture, See You Tomorrow at the Food Court episode 4 might explore the aftermath of that surprise meeting. Yamamoto’s return could open the door to subtle shifts in her dynamic with Wada, potentially revealing how much the two have influenced one another over time.Continuing the series’ signature blend of casual warmth and thoughtful moments, the next episode is likely to deliver more quiet reflections drawn from daily life, whether sparked by a shared snack, a passing remark, or a cultural curiosity.Read more:8 best hype moments from the big three anime10 anime characters who look scary but aren't