Seraphim's missing key to perfection has been found by One Piece fans (& it's almost too good to be true)

With the climax of the Egghead Island arc set to imminently begin sometime in the coming chapters, One Piece fans cannot wait for the series to return to serialization. After an inconsistent period of August releases, readers are now hoping that September will see author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda reward fans’ patience in a major way.

However, in the meantime, One Piece fans have taken a step back from current events in the manga, hoping to see the big picture of the coming Egghead Incident by doing so. This has led to many new theories and ideas being put forth by fans in this interim period, some of which have serious merit to them.

One such theory was shared by series leaker @pewpiece (PewPiece), whose simple but insightful theory has led fans to re-discuss how the Egghead Incident will play out. PewPiece’s theory has also highlighted what the “final stage” for One Piece’s various Seraphim is and who (or rather, what) the key is to unlocking this potential.

One Piece fans see Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit as the key to unlocking Seraphim’s true potential

PewPiece’s latest One Piece theory is simple in the sense because it is communicated entirely through one simple tweet. Through this tweet, as seen above, PewPiece questions if the Seraphim could utilize Jewelry Bonney’s currently unnamed Devil Fruit to achieve stronger forms than their current ones.

Bonney’s Devil Fruit, as seen several times throughout the series, allows her to affect an individual’s age with total freedom. She can easily make someone old as she can make someone young and is able to return them to their original age after the fact. The power also works on herself.

However, One Piece fans are primarily concerned with the fact that Bonney could use her Devil Fruit powers to advance the Seraphim to similar ages of their ex-Shichibukai counterparts. So, this would presumably increase their physical strength at a bare minimum and may also provide greater mental acuity.

This may even result in each of the Seraphim getting the fighting experience and training that their Shichibukai counterparts accrued during a similar timespan. The strongest argument for this stems from the fact that S-Snake is still in love with Luffy despite having never met him. This is because of Boa Hancock’s genetics and those memories and emotions transferring over to her.

While this is something of a leap, it’s far from baseless given what fans know about the Seraphim so far. This is also intriguing in S-Bird/S-Mingo’s case since Donquixote Doflamingo, as fans know him, has Awakened his Devil Fruit. This would perhaps result in his Seraphim counterpart also Awakening their Devil Fruit as a result.

The World Government’s long-standing interest in Jewelry Bonney throughout post-time-skip One Piece also lends credence to the theory, which also explains this enigmatic plot point. All things considered, it seems that PewPiece’s theory just may come to pass by the Egghead Island arc’s end.

