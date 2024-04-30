Sero's comment in My Hero Academia chapter 421 makes a mockery of tragic backstories

My Hero Academia chapter 421 recently featured the last remaining heroes going up against All For One in what seems to be the series' final. While there is nothing more for the heroes to do beyond giving them their all to defeat this evil overlord, Sero, one of the most secondary characters in the entire series, shared a somewhat funny moment with All For One.

As All For One realized in My Hero Academia chapter 421 that his brother Yoichi had passed away in the vestige world, he was dealing with the process of losing his sibling after searching for him for so long. As the villain talks about tragedy molding and strengthening people, Sero says he can't relate to that, thus ending All For One's moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Sero makes fun of the concept of tragic backstories in My Hero Academia chapter 421

All For One was fighting the last remaining heroes in My Hero Academia chapter 421 and realized that his brother Yoichi died in the vestige world as Deku was transferring One For All to Tomura Shigaraki. As the villain was dealing with the loss of his brother, someone he had been chasing for decades throughout his life, Sero commented that he couldn't really relate to All For One's concept of tragedy, making people stronger.

It was a moment that probably author Kohei Horikoshi added as a way to contrast and compare the main villain's life with one character who has had a very minor role. Still, it has been mostly perceived as comedic. There is a strong element of irony that Sero, out of all the characters remaining on the battlefield, was the one who talked down to All For One in such a dire situation.

This moment could also serve as a way to remind people that tragic backstories are not absolute and that not everyone has an extremely negative event that has shaped their entire lives. For the most part, Sero serves as the everyman who will not save the day on his own but simply tries to do his best.

What is going to happen in the coming chapters?

Aizawa and Sero were key to helping Deku in the most recent chapters (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 421 continues with the previous events, such as Sero and other secondary characters holding out All For One as Shota Aizawa is searching for the last remaining heroes to assist Deku. This recent chapter also showed these characters holding their own against All For One, although there is a considerable power gap between them at the moment.

Deku also confirmed that he has lost One For All and only has the last embers of that power within him, much like All Might at the beginning of the story. This seems to suggest that Deku will use what remains of his power to defeat All For One and end up quirkless, thus having a roundabout ending for the main character in the series.

Final thoughts

Sero somewhat mocked the nature of tragic backstories as he was talking back to All For One in My Hero Academia chapter 421. Horikoshi was probably trying to portray it as a way to show that not everyone has a tragic backstory, but it came out somewhat comedic because of the context.

