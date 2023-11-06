Shangri-La Frontier episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 is set to release on November 12.

In the previous episode, we saw Sunraku getting cornered by Aurthur Pencilgon and her men. He withstood admirably against foes much stronger than him, pulling out his experience with other video games, but something will probably have to give.

It's also worth pointing out how Animalia also fought Arthur and appeared as a sudden ally to Sunraku because of her fascination with Emul.

Animalia also had a spell prepared to attack Arthur, although that ended up as a cliffhanger for Shangri-La Frontier episode 7. And now that Rei Saiga, also known as Psyger-0, is on the battlefield, things are bound to get interesting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 7.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 to release on November 12

Release date and countdown

Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 will be released on Sunday, November 12, at 5 pm JST. That has been the weekly schedule of the series thus far, as proven by the previous episodes of the season, although that could be changed due to delays or production issues.

On the other hand, Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 is also going to come out on these dates in different time zones:

Central Standard Time: 5 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Central European Time: 1 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Brazil Time: 7 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Streaming details

People in Japan can watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 on two of the nation's biggest anime platforms, the MBS and TBS channels.

When it comes to those living outside the Land of the Rising Sun, Crunchyroll are currently streaming the series since they have the rights to show it abroad.

Recap of episode 6

The sixth episode picked up where the fifth left off: Sunraku and Emul at the gates of Thirdrema with Arthur as their sole obstacle. Sunraku begins to fight her and people are introduced to their backstory, explaining when they became familiar with each other in another game.

It was also at that moment that they both vowed to face one another again.

Animalia was also involved in the fight as Emul returned to her bunny form and the former became fascinated with her. Sunraku is surrounded by Arthur and her men, with the protagonist realizing that while he can hold them off for a while, he is bound to be defeated.

However, Animalia, now attempting to protect Emul, gets involved in the fight and uses some of her magic to fight off Arthur.

This is when Psyger-0 arrives on the battlefield and blocks an attack that was meant to take down Sunraku. As most people know, she is in fact Rei, the girl who has a crush on Sunraku.

And then when the battle was about to resume, Animalia had one final spell to pull off against Arthur, with the episode ending on a cliffhanger.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 7?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 is probably going to continue by showing Animalia's last spell against Arthur and also what is going to happen with Sunraku and Psyger-0.

There is also going to be a resolution of Sunraku's fight with Arthur and her people, probably with the latter running away with Emul since he is currently not ready to fight at their level.

