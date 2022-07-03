Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 - How Shikimori and Izumi met

The previous episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie focused on all the major characters of the show, including the protagonists. However, it's been a long time since Shikimori and Izumi have spent some time alone, which is why episode 11 was assumed to be centered on the beloved couple.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 is titled “Not Just a Cutie.” As predicted earlier, the episode focused entirely on the titular protagonist and Yuu Izumi. This article will briefly explain episode 11 of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie by dividing it into three narratives.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 “Not Just a Cutie” Highlights

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 - Shikimori’s shy brother

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 11 kicked off with Izumi lamenting over his bad luck yet again. However, this time, Izumi was fed up because his bad luck also affects the people who are around him. When two of his classmates asked Izumi to join their group, despite Izumi’s reluctance, they soon regretted their choice.

At the end of the day, Izumi was seen praying to God, asking to send a hero who could save him from his misery. It’s been so long since Izumi and Shikimori have been around each other, so Izumi asked Shikimori to spend a whole day in a newly opened amusement park.

Shikimori was having a hard time controlling her eagerness and didn’t want to ruin the plans. Shikimori went shopping with her elder brother, Fuji, though she didn’t ask him to join her. Fuji treats Shikimori like a kid and she doesn’t like it, which is why in the earlier episodes when Hachimitsu busted her, Shikimori pretended that Inuzuka was her brother.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 - Shikimori’s past

From a young age, Shikimori has been following in the footsteps of her brother, Fuji, and developed interest in all those things her brother was good at. She even joined the karate classes and was mocked by her brother for having no individuality.

For the first time in the series, fans of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie got to see Shikimori’s mother (played by Romi Park). Although she came to be a strict parent who doesn’t like to hear her children nagging over each and everything, soon everyone realized that she immensely cares for both Shikimori and Fuji.

Shikimori has been a rebel since childhood, which is why all the bullies were scared of her. As she was admired by many, one of her classmates gave her a manga to read. Shikimori had no interest in manga but the romantic angle of the storyline changed everything in her life. She soon quit karate to awaken her womanliness instead of being a tomboy.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 - Shikimori meets Izumi

Earlier, Shikimori used to keep her hair short, but when she made the decision to become cute, she let it grow long. She also changed her entire wardrobe with pretty dresses. On her first day at school, she resolved that she won’t be doing anything that would make her look weird, but fate had other plans for her.

This is where Shikimori met Izumi for the first time when his exam ticket was blown away and got stuck in a tree. Shikimori climbed up the tree as a pro athlete and helped him. Shikimori assumed Izumi would think of her as a weirdo, but Izumi was deeply impressed and moved by her efforts and couldn’t stop himself from thanking and admiring her.

