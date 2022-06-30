Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11: Release date, what to expect, and more

The primary protagonists of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie are often under the spotlight, but the series has now begun shedding light on the side characters without whom the show is incomplete. For example, viewers gained information regarding Inuzuka's feelings about his best friend’s girlfriend, Nekozaki’s concern for Kamiya, and Hachimitsu's appreciation for her good friends.

With Season 1 of Shikimori’s Just a Cutie finally reaching its conclusion with only two episodes left to release, fans are having a hard time anticipating how the season will end.

Everything you need to know about Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11

Release date

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 will be released on July 2, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The anime is also available on Netflix in certain regions. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 11:15 PM PDT

Central time: 01.15 AM CDT

Eastern time: 2:15 AM EDT

British time: 6:15 AM GMT

Indian time: 11:45 AM IST

European time: 8:15 AM CEST

Australian time: 03:45 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 02:15 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.15 PM JST

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 recap

Furanshisu @furanshisuuuuuu

Man, I like her more after this episode



// Shikimori Is Not Just A Cutie – Ep 10

#式守さん #Shikimorisan Other face expressions of HachimitsuMan, I like her more after this episode// Shikimori Is Not Just A Cutie – Ep 10 Other face expressions of HachimitsuMan, I like her more after this episode// Shikimori Is Not Just A Cutie – Ep 10#式守さん #Shikimorisan https://t.co/pIoYUbY2Kn

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 10 was all about the highly-anticipated Athletic Festival from the original manga chapters. The episode kicked off with Izumi panicking over what group he would be assigned to as he is well aware of his bad luck.

Like always, Izumi’s fate was not in his favor as he got the slip with “Boys and Girls Mixed Relay Race” written on it. Luckily, he was not in this alone as Hachimitsu, Nekozaki, and Inuzuka were also in the same group. Although Shikimori got assigned something else, she traded her slip just to stay by Izumi’s side.

superAnime22🐱 @AnimeIsNumber1 Oh yeah victory was Guaranteed I been enjoying every episode of Shikimori’s. However episode 10 so that means it’s getting close to the end 🥺🥲 Oh yeah victory was Guaranteed I been enjoying every episode of Shikimori’s. However episode 10 so that means it’s getting close to the end 🥺🥲 https://t.co/hnGGiroAqL

After regrouping on the race track, they assigned roles to each other just to make sure that everything would go perfectly. Inuzuka and Hachimitsu were having a hard time keeping up with Shikimori, Nekozaki, and Inuzuka due to their athletic prowess. Whereas Izumi’s bad luck was not leaving his side, Hachimitsu was having trouble maintaining her stamina.

Despite their drawbacks, Hachimitsu and Izumi took a vow to help their friends win this game at any cost. The first round of the Athletic Festival was a mock cavalry battle in which Inuzuka and Izumi also took part. Both guys lost miserably but they had high hopes from Hachimitsu who took part in the girl’s ball toss.

Animehunch @animehunch

She broke the barriers of her laziness and utter lack of motivation and actually had fun. It was all for herself and her friends. The Smile says it all

#shikimori_anime #shikimorisan Shikimori Episode 10 is really a Hachimitsu Ep (with the growth of others as well)She broke the barriers of her laziness and utter lack of motivation and actually had fun. It was all for herself and her friends. The Smile says it all Shikimori Episode 10 is really a Hachimitsu Ep (with the growth of others as well)She broke the barriers of her laziness and utter lack of motivation and actually had fun. It was all for herself and her friends. The Smile says it all ♥️#shikimori_anime #shikimorisan https://t.co/GyTtM1NmOM

Hachmitsu didn’t win the match as she was completely drained of energy, but she indeed surprised everyone with her tactic of throwing as many balls as she could carry at a time. Finally, Shikimori and the gang won the game as they owned it from the beginning, much to fans' joy.

What to expect from Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11?

GIYA DYB @GIYA_DYB This ep further solidifies Hatchimitsu as the best character in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie This ep further solidifies Hatchimitsu as the best character in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie https://t.co/zSKtDcqrHt

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Season 1 Episode 11 is titled Not Just a Cutie. The title hints that the following episode will focus on the titular Shikimori. Everyone knows that Shikimori is a package deal as she won’t leave Izumi behind, so the upcoming episode may further explore the relationship between the two characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far