SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

-+ SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 6, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will be available on Japanese TV channels like TV Asahi and its affiliates, while international fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The series is the sequel to the highly anticipated anime from the Lapin Track animation studio.

Ad

The animation studio became a phenomenon among mystery genre fans, leading to its popularity. Catching the same vibe as popular anime like Hyouka, the series developed a hype and received a sequel, which will air in the Spring 2025 Anime Season.

The sequel's production team has yet to announce a proper preview synopsis for SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1. However, looking at the sequel's trailers and the point where the prequel left, it might be possible to speculate what SHOSHIMIN season 2 might bring.

Ad

Trending

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 (Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 episode 1) release date and time for all regions

Takahiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 5, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release in other countries will vary according to different time zones.

Ad

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 5, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 5, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 5, 2025 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 5, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 5, 2025 10 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 6, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 6, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 6, 2025 2 am

Ad

Ad

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1: Where to Watch

Tokiko as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 will air on TV Asahi and 24 of its affiliate channels on the same day, April 6, 2025, in Japan. It will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 a few days later. The episode will also be available for streaming on the Japanese streaming site ABEMA on April 6, 2025.

Ad

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international fans, where they will have access to English subtitles. The episode will be available to stream on geographically restricted sites for fans of that specific region.

SHOSHIMIN season 1 recap

Kobato as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

Lapin Track's SHOSHIMIN anime was a mystery series centered around Jougorou Kobato. After realizing that he no longer needed to use his "detective" skills to solve others' problems, he left his mysterious "wisdom works" and formed an alliance with his friend Yuki Osanai. The two of them enrolled in a high school, hoping to lead mundane lives.

Ad

To their surprise, more mysteries awaited them but the intensity of these mysteries was significantly lower than the ones Kobato experienced in his "wisdom works." These new mysteries revolved around everyone's mundane issues of friends. So, with previous experience, Kobato decided to give his talent a go again.

Osanai as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

Be it a mystery involving a stolen bicycle or that of a dirty spoon, Kobato started enjoying the return of his previous life. In every mystery, he called Osanai, and together, these two gained the reputation of detectives. However, alongside this reputation came the allegation of dating.

Ad

So, when Osanai couldn't handle the rumors, she broke her alliance with Kobato. She said that it was mainly due to Kobato's uninterest in having a mundane life, but the "allegations of dating" alleviated everything.

After this, Kobato was approached by Tokiko Nakamura, who had heard of his broken relationship with Osanai. So, she took her shot and started dating Kobato while Osanai started dating Takahiko Urino.

Also Read: Shoshimin episode 1 review

Ad

What to expect from SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 (Speculative)?

Ad

As of this article's publication, SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 has yet to unveil any official preview images/trailer. However, as seen from the sequel's only promotional trailer, it will continue from where it left off - the visual of a van on fire.

As seen in the sequel's promotional trailer, Kobato and Osanai might be dating Tokiko and Takahiro, respectively. However, the question remains whether dating calms the 'detective' urges of the male protagonist, or will this relationship ignite a new addiction?

Ad

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback