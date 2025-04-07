SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will be available on Japanese TV channels like TV Asahi and its affiliates, while international fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Ad

The previous installment saw a focus on Osanai and Takahiro enjoying their idle day at a cafe. Takahiro expressed his desire to write a section in the school newspaper, for which Osanai talked to Dojima. After scoring a section, Takahiro took a recent arson as his story. However, the arson had a bigger mystery behind it.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 (Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 episode 2) release date and time for all regions

Takahiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 13, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release in other countries will vary according to different time zones.

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 12, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 12, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 12, 2025 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 12, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 12, 2025 10 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 13, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 13, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 13, 2025 2 am

Ad

Ad

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2: Where to Watch

Tokiko as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 will air on TV Asahi and 24 of its affiliate channels on the same day, April 13, 2025, in Japan. It will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 a few days later. The episode will also be available on the Japanese streaming site ABEMA on April 13, 2025.

Ad

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international fans, where they will have access to English subtitles. The episode will be available to stream on geographically restricted sites for fans of that specific region.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1 recap

Osanai and Takahiro as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 1, A Warm Winter (Part 1), commenced with a focus on Osanai and Takahiro inside a cafe. Witnessing Takahiro's worried expression, Osanai asked him what was worrying him. Takahiro then pulled out the school newspaper, claiming he wanted to write a section in it, hoping to eternalize his name in the school's history.

Ad

For this purpose, he asked Osanai to request her friend, student council president Dojima, to give him a chance. So, Osanai put her word to Dojima, and in the next student council meeting, Takahiro proposed his idea for the story. Even though no one was willing to help him, Dojima approved Takahiro's story.

Osanai as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The next day, Takahiro reached a dead end with his story. So, his friend introduced him to a recent arson story, hoping to intrigue Takahiro's interest. As expected, Takahiro felt this story might work, and he started working on it by asking other students. However, as he got close to solving the mystery, Takahiro felt that the mystery might be lukewarm.

Ad

However, he kept researching and eventually came up with a perfect story for the school newspaper. Later in the episode, the focus turned towards Kobato, who visited a convenience store late at night. However, on his way, the protagonist saw an arson, suggesting that there might be more to this mystery.

What to expect from SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 (Speculative)?

Kobato as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 title is yet to be revealed. However, given the previous episode's title, the next episode might be titled A Warm Winter (Part 2). As seen from the previous installment's climax, SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 might focus on the arson mystery.

Ad

As Takahiro was unable to solve the mystery, Kobato might take over and try to solve it. Kobato might solve the mystery pretty easily, given his experience as an up-to-par detective. However, will he unveil the solution to the mystery before the student council and debunk Takahiro's solution?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More