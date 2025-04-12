SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will be available on Japanese TV channels like TV Asahi and its affiliates, while international fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw Osanai and Kobato facing problems with their relationships as the arson mystery continued getting deeper. Moreover, a newspaper official visited the school and questioned Takahiro about how he could predict the next spots. Dojima then told Takahiro to write a closing article on the arson, revealing the reasoning behind his predictions.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 (Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 episode 3) release date and time for all regions

Takahiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 20, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release in other countries will vary according to different time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 19, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 19, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 19, 2025 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 19, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 19, 2025 10 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 20, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 20, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 20, 2025 2 am

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3: Where to Watch

Tokiko as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 will air on TV Asahi and 24 of its affiliate channels on the same day, April 13, 2025, in Japan. It will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 a few days later. The episode will also be available on the Japanese streaming site ABEMA on April 13, 2025.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international fans, where they will have access to English subtitles. The episode will be available to stream on geographically restricted sites for fans of that specific region.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2 recap

Kobato and Dojima as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 2, titled Warm Winter (Part 2), commenced with where it left off as Kobato was standing beside a van that was on fire. The male protagonist immediately called Dojima and asked whether he was covering up a mystery regarding the recent arson incidents. After catching up, Kobato got interested in the case.

Back at school, Takahiro complained to his friend that Osanai might not be interested in him, even though they started dating half a year ago. So the friend advised Takahiro to talk to Osanai on the weekend. However, their meeting led to nothing, which strained their relationship even more.

Takahiro as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The next day, Takahiro was surrounded by a group of students who wanted to know the reason how he predicted the next locations that would go on fire. As he was showing off before the students, Dojima arrived outside and took Takahiro to the student council office. An official from the newspaper department had visited to question Takahiro's predictions.

As the conversation went on, Dojima got tired of the official's words and advised Takahiro to stop covering the arson case. When the official left, Dojima advised Takahiro to write a closing article on the arson incident, revealing the reasoning behind his predictions. On the other hand, Kobato ruined his date with Tokiko with some unrelated talk, similar to how Osanai was getting tired of Takahiro.

What to expect from SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 (Speculative)?

Osanai as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The title of SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 has yet to be revealed. The episode might continue after the protagonists' current status is revealed, as Kobato and Osanai might have to break their relationships.

While it might be far-fetched for them to date currently, they might at least reforge their alliance. On the other hand, the newspaper department might go further into questioning Takahiro about the arson incidents.

