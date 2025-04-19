SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 will be released on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will be available on Japanese TV channels like TV Asahi and its affiliates, while international fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the student council unveil Takahiro's next prediction, regarding the arson, in front of the entire school. Even though a student council member didn't favor this, Dojima couldn't help but approve of Takahiro's move. As Osanai and Takahiro closed their distance, Kobato grew suspicious of the arson incident and intervened.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 (Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 episode 4) release date and time for all regions

Takahiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, April 27, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release in other countries will vary according to different time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday April 26, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday April 26, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday April 26, 2025 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday April 26, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday April 26, 2025 10 pm Philippine Time Sunday April 27, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 27, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday April 27, 2025 2 am

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4: Where to watch

Tokiko as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

In Japan, SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 will be released on TV Asahi and 24 of its affiliate channels on April 13, 2025. The series will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 a few days later. Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on the Japanese streaming site ABEMA on April 13, 2025.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international fans, where they will have access to English subtitles. The episode can be streamed on geographically restricted sites for fans of that specific region.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3 recap

Takahiro as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 3, titled Hesitant Spring, commenced with a focus on a classroom where the student council members were distributing the regular newspaper. However, the special thing about this release was that it included Takahiro's next prediction of the arson, which was a big thing considering how the local newspaper had just warned the school about Takahiro's predictions.

The episode then shifted to the student council room, where one student council member was chewing out Takahiro regarding the release of his prediction. However, Takahiro defended himself by saying that his articles have hard work behind them. Moreover, Dojima also supported Takahiro. The conversation ended with Dojima asking the other members to choose a new student council president.

Osanai as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The scene then shifted to an encounter between Takahiro and Osanai, where it was revealed that the former would be the next student council president. However, Osanai didn't show any happiness at her boyfriend's achievement because she liked ordinary people. Takahiro then pushed her for a kiss, but Osanai successfully blocked it. However, she didn't dislike Takahiro's forwardness.

The last part of the episode saw a focus on Kobato, who was confronted by Dojima as the latter asked the former for some help regarding the arson incident. These two then reached out to Osanai's classmates, who revealed that Osanai was Takahiro's girlfriend. This led to Kobato making a risky deduction that Osanai might be behind the arson incidents, creating a spotlight for Takahiro.

What to expect from SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 (speculative)?

Osanai as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The title of SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 is yet to be revealed. The next episode might see Kobato expanding his research on the arson incident and reaching out to more people regarding the true character of Osanai.

Even though it is a wild deduction to blame Osanai behind such a grave incident, anything is possible, and fans might see the truth in the upcoming episode. However, the next episode might reveal a key hint to the entire mystery, now that Kobato has entered the investigation.

