SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The anime will be available on Japanese TV channels like TV Asahi and its affiliates, while international fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Takahiro and his new friends patrolling the area, which Takahiro considered the next arson site. After a very suspicious call with Osanai, Takahiro missed the arsonist and got frustrated. On the other hand, Kobato played his cards, hoping to stop Takahiro. Later, Kobato had a very frustrating experience with Tokiko on their date.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 (Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary season 2 episode 5) release date and time for all regions

Takahiro as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The release in other countries will vary according to different time zones.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday May 3, 2025 9:30 am Eastern Time Saturday May 3, 2025 12:30 pm British Summer Time Saturday May 3, 2025 5:30 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday May 3, 2025 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday May 3, 2025 10 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 4, 2025 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 4, 2025 1:30 am Australian Central Time Sunday May 4, 2025 2 am

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5: Where to watch?

Tokiko as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Lapin Track)

In Japan, SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 will be released on TV Asahi and 24 of its affiliate channels on May 4, 2025. The series will air on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1 a few days later. Japanese viewers can also watch the episode on the Japanese streaming site ABEMA on May 4, 2025.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for international fans, who will have access to English subtitles. The episode can be streamed on geographically restricted sites for fans of that specific region.

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4 recap

Takahiro as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 4, titled Suspicious Summer Part 1, commenced with a focus on the school where everyone was reading Takahiro's latest prediction of the arson. While this happened, Takahiro smirked inside the student council room, hoping everything would go according to his prediction.

Since he was now the future student council president, he had collected a set of students to help him in the arson investigation. These students were smart and got a gist of what Takahiro was looking for. As night fell, everyone dispersed to different locations of Takahiro's next prediction site, hoping to catch the arsonist.

Tokiko as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

As Takahiro was patrolling the area, Osanai called him and predicted that he might be where he was because she knew Takahiro. However, Takahiro denied letting go of the case. Before their call disconnected, Osanai said something that wasn't delivered properly. On the other hand, the arsonist fled after setting a bunch of bicycles on fire, adding to Takahiro's anger.

On the other hand, Kobato called one of Takahiro's new guys and asked him about Takahiro's duties. Kobato then enjoyed a date with Tokiko, where she considered Kobato's looking into small issues something irritating. Even though Kobato tried to defend his case, things didn't go well, and the rising tension between them was visible.

What to expect from SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 (speculative)?

Tokiko as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track)

The title of SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 is yet to be revealed. The next episode might see the reaction from the school to Takahiro's latest article in the school newspaper.

Moreover, as hinted from the previous episode's climax, one of Takahiro's subordinates might have done some meddling with his article, which Takahiro failed to notice. So, SHOSHIMIN season 2 episode 5 might shed light on it too and emphasize the rising tension between Kobato and Tokiko.

