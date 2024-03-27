"SIX YEARS???": Dragon Ball Super fans in disbelief as they beg for new anime series

The Dragon Ball Super anime ended six years ago, which is something that shocks fans of the franchise even today. Considering the series' everlasting popularity and the fact that the recently deceased Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro had been making new arcs in the manga, it is quite surprising that there hasn't been any progress for a new Super anime, which has led to a lot of frustration within the fandom.

It is a very peculiar state at the moment for the Dragon Ball Super anime and Toriyama's recent passing has probably added more complications in that area, which is why fans are not sure of what is going to happen next. The Tournament of Power ended on a high note in the anime and recent movies, such as the Broly and Super Hero ones, had great receptions, which makes it more perplexing there is no information of an upcoming Super anime at the moment.

It's been six years since the end of Dragon Ball Super and fans are shocked by it

March 25 marked six years since Super ended, with the Tournament of Power showing Goku reach Ultra Instinct and getting his universe's victory over the rest, including a memorable battle with Jiren. It was a very satisfying conclusion to a lot of people, especially considering that the early days of Super didn't have the best of receptions, but this anniversary has hit people with the realization that there is no progress with a follow-up.

Despite having released the Broly and Super Hero movies and Shueisha publishing a manga that has been spearheaded by Toyotaro and the recently deceased Akira Toriyama, Toei Animation, the studio in charge, hasn't revealed any major advancements with a new Super anime. The confirmation of Daima for this year's release was arguably the biggest news in the franchise in recent years when it comes to new content.

Goku in the Daima anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Daima, though, has had a mixed reception because of the idea of Goku being turned into a child, which was also seen in GT during the 90s. A lot of fans want to see the Moro and Granolah arcs being adapted into the anime, which has also had great moments for the franchise moving forward, but Toei hasn't given people a lot of updates regarding this project.

The opinions in the fandom

The lack of a new Dragon Ball Super anime, despite having material to adapt in the manga and two successful movies, is something that has led to a lot of frustration in the fandom. While movies and manga are all well and good, there is no denying that an anime leads to a higher degree of attention and interest when it comes to fans of the medium, although some fans have theorized that next year could be the perfect moment for a return.

My theory is since next year will be the 10th Anniversary of when DBS first aired, it would be pretty cool if they announced that the Season 2 is coming or in the works.

There are others who think that perhaps Daima being successful could be the way for Super to make a return.

Well Daima is gonna be on FujiTv, so maybe they’ve made a deal to go straight into another series animating Moro & Granola with another new series right or shortly after. Toriyama passing away may have something to do with it too.

The Granolah arc in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no clear direction regarding a new Dragon Ball Super anime or if the manga arcs, such as the Moro and Granolah ones, are ever going to be adapted in any shape or form. Some fans have believed that perhaps a possible return is going to depend on the Daima project being a success.

I actually don't think the anime will return at that point especially if Daima is a sucess [sic]. Only if the next dbs arc is making noise perhaps it'll spark the machine once again

All of this, along with the recent passing of Akira Toriyama, is going to play a major role in the future of the Dragon Ball Super anime.

