Solo Leveling English Dub does the justice to "Arise" the Japanese dub couldn't

Ever since the Solo Leveling English Dub was announced, the moment that fans were the most excited to witness was undoubtedly Sung Jin-Woo saying his famous "Arise" catchphrase for the first time.

A lot of fans were let down by the original Japanese version of the highly-anticipated moment, so the expectations for the Solo Leveling English Dub were at an all-time high. Fortunately for fans, the Solo Leveling English Dub lived up to their expectations, as the voice actor for Sung Jin-Woo, Aleks Le, received heavy praise from the fanbase for his work in doing justice to Jin-Woo's "Arise" catchphrase.

Solo Leveling English Dub succeeded where the Japanese Dub failed

Perhaps the two most hyped-up moments of Solo Leveling season 1 were Sung Jin-Woo's battle against Igris and him saying his iconic catchphrase "Arise" for the first time. While the former managed to live up to the expectations in the Japanese dub, the latter moment unfortunately ended up disappointing many.

Many people felt that the moment didn't feel as iconic as they had hoped it would. According to the fans, Sung Jin-Woo's "Arise" in the Japanese version felt a bit flat, as it apparently lacked weight to it. The reason why fans were hyped up about the "Arise" command is mainly due to how the manhwa illustrated it. As such, fans had high expectations for the moment to get adapted into the anime.

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

That said, the majority of the fanbase was extremely satisfied with the recently released Solo Leveling English Dub, which according to them, did justice to Jin-Woo's iconic catchphrase. Aleks Le, the English Dub voice actor, was showered with praises from fans on social media, who expressed their gratitude for bringing the iconic moment to life.

Sung Jin-Woo's Japanese voice actor, Taito Ban, has also received worldwide appreciation from the fanbase for his stellar performance throughout the season. However, many felt that Aleks Le's version of "Arise" was a much better fit for Jin-Woo's iconic catchphrase.

How Solo Leveling fans reacted to the English Dub version of "Arise"

Although anime fans often have the preconceived notion that the English Dub version of an anime doesn't live up to the original Japanese version, this was apparently not the case for the Solo Leveling English Dub. A lot of fans feel that the moment when Sung Jin-Woo says "Arise" in the English Dub version is better than the one in the Japanese version.

Sharing this sentiment, one fan claimed that the Solo Leveling English Dub version was better than the sub-version of the anime.

"Dub low key better than the sub", one fan commented.

Another fan praised the English Dub voice actor by saying that his voice whenever he says "Arise" was really good.

"His voice when he says arise is so good", another fan commented.

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

One fan commented that this is what they wanted to happen in the Japanese version of the anime as well. According to the fan, "Arise" shouldn't have been changed to the Japanese version, where it was translated to "Okiro".

"This what I really wanted to happened in japanese va, it should not change into the japanese, instead keep it 'Arise'", one fan wrote.

Lastly, another fan expressed their appreciation for the Dub voice actor by saying that he 'cooked a great meal', which means that he did a great job at voicing Sung Jin-Woo.

"We let that man cook and he definitely cooked a great meal!", said another.

While opinions about the Solo Leveling English Dub and the Japanese Dub versions may certainly vary among the fans, it remains an undisputable fact that both voice actors for Sung Jin-Woo did an outstanding job at bringing the character to life.

