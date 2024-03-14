Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 10 on the anime's website. The upcoming episode, titled What Is This, a Picnic?, will be released on Sunday, March 17, 2024. The episode will first be broadcast on local TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll internationally.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo enter a dungeon alongside the hunters from the double dungeon incident, Kang Tae-shik, and some criminals. Jin-Woo soon found out about Tae-shik's bloodthirst, following which the System tasked Jin-Woo with killing Tae-shik. While the battle seemed even, Jin-Woo managed to win the fight and concealed his real strength from the authorities.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview hints at Lee Joohee retiring from being a hunter

Lee Joohee as seen in the Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

At the end of the Double Dungeon incident, Sung Jin-Woo gave Lee Joohee a crystal to help her pay for the meal he had promised her. As evident from the Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview images, Lee Joohee has seemingly given the crystal back to Sung Jin-Woo hinting at her retirement from being a Hunter.

The anime was evidently moving toward such a plotline. This was evident from Lee Joohee's condition which was only getting worse with each dungeon-related activity. Thus, it is very likely that fans will see Lee Joohee retire and return to her hometown in the next episode.

Sung Jin-Woo might prepare for his impending fight against Hwang Dong-su

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After learning about his brother Hwang Dong-suk's death, S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dong-su was looking for revenge against D-Rank Hunter Yoo Jin-Ho and E-Rank Hunter Sung Jin-Woo. As evident from the episode preview synopsis, Woo Jin-chul is set to warn Sung Jin-woo about Dong-su's threat. Hence, Sung Jin-Woo might try leveling up to prepare for the fight against the S-Rank Hunter.

Ever since Sung Jin-Woo has gotten access to the System, he has been trying to become as strong as possible by leveling up. Considering that Jin-Woo had a tough time against Kang Tae-shik, it seems obvious that he is about as strong as a B-Rank Hunter. Hence, with Woo Jin-chul's warning, Jin-Woo may have gotten a new reason to level up as soon as possible.

Jin-Woo will join Jin-Ho to capture C-Class Dungeons in Solo Leveling Episode 10

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 10 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The best way for Sung Jin-Woo to level up would be to keep fighting against strong opponents. Thus, Jin-Woo might immediately contact Yoo Jin-Ho to set up their first dungeon raid. Hence, fans can expect to see Sung Jin-Woo and Yoo Jin-Ho go on dungeon raids together, while the other temporary members may stay outside and reap rewards for the same.

Han Song-Yi as seen in Solo Leveling episode 10 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As evident from the preview images, one of Sung Jin-Ah's classmates from her school, Han Song-Yi is also set to join one of these raids. With that, fans can expect to see some interaction between Jin-Woo and the high-school student. While Jin-Woo might not identify her at first, he could later realize that she is one of his sister's friends.

