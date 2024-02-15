Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 7. The upcoming episode, titled Let’s See How Far I Can Go, will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024. The episode will first be aired on TOKYO MX and other television networks. After that, it will be made available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo defeat the C-Class dungeon boss. Soon after, Hwang Dong-Suk and his attack party returned to kill Yoo Jin-Ho and Sung Jin-Woo. However, upon seeing the dungeon boss killed, Dong-Suk tried to hire Jin-Ho under him and get Jin-Woo killed. That's when Jin-Woo received a quest to kill the attack party. While he faltered at the beginning, he decided to complete the quest and survive.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo receiving a unique reward

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview, Sung Jin-Woo is set to train more than he was prescribed by the daily quests. As a result, he is set to be rewarded with a special key that leads him to a certain item.

With this, Sung Jin-Woo might get tempted to do extra training as part of his daily quests. Such training should help him unlock more quests and receive more rewards.

Sung Jin-Woo will enter a new dungeon

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As per the preview images, Sung Jin-Woo is set to enter a new dungeon. However, unlike other dungeons that seem dark and mysterious, this dungeon is seemingly set ablaze. Therefore, there is a chance that this dungeon is high-ranked.

Nevertheless, the preview synopsis doesn't explain how Jin-Woo entered the dungeon. Thus, there is a good chance that Jin-Woo will use the key he will obtain as the hidden reward.

Yoo Jin-Ho will have a meeting with Sung Jin-Woo

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The last episode saw Yoo Jin-Ho deducing Sung Jin-Woo to be a false ranker. Thereafter, he was afraid of Jin-Woo, thinking that he was a bad person. However, after being saved by Jin-Woo twice in the dungeon, Jin-Ho is bound to feel safe around him.

Following that, it seems like Yoo Jin-Ho will contact Sung Jin-Woo again as the preview images hint at Ji-Ho having an important discussion with Jin-Woo. However, fans will have to wait to find out what their discussion will entail.

Sung Jin-Woo will visit his sick mother

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 7 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Additionally, it seems Sung Jin-Woo will visit his sick mother in the hospital in the upcoming episode. A lot has changed in Jin-Woo's life, especially his appearance. Hence, Jin-Woo might visit his mother hoping to give her a glimpse of his new self.

That said, the chances of Sung Jin-Woo's mother waking up from her Eternal Slumber in the next episode are really bleak. Hopefully, she can listen to what he has to say.