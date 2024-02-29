Solo Leveling Episode 8 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 8 on the anime's website. The upcoming episode, titled This is Frustrating, will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The episode will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX and other television networks. Following that, the anime episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo mistakenly doing more training than usual. Doing so, unlocked a special dungeon key as a reward. Jin-Woo used the same to enter a dungeon and test his powers against a high-level monster. Upon winning the fight, Jin-Woo received the formula for the Elixir of Life as a reward.

Solo Leveling episode 8 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo going on a raid to level up

Kang Tae-shik as seen in Solo Leveling episode 8 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo receiving the formula to create the Elixir of Life. Unfortunately, the materials to craft the same were only available inside the Demon castle. Given his experience with the Cerberus, Jin-Woo was certain the demon castle would be more dangerous. Hence, he deduced that entering the castle at that moment would have been a suicidal task.

Following that, as per the upcoming episode's synopsis, Sung Jin-Woo is set to receive a summon from the Hunter's Guild to go on a D-Class raid mission. He might attend the same in the hope of raising his level and some money. During this, Jin-Woo is set to meet Hunter's Guild employee Kang Tae-shik. However, the hunter's intentions do not seem very clear.

Sung Jin-Woo will reunite with Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee as seen in Solo Leveling episode 8 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

From the start of the anime, it seemed very evident that Lee Joohee liked Sung Jin-Woo. Unfortunately, during the double dungeon incident, her trauma forced her to leave the dungeon without Jin-Woo. Since then, Joohee has been dealing with her trauma, all while being afraid to show herself in front of Jin-Woo.

However, as evident from the Solo Leveling episode 8 preview, Sung Jin-Woo is set to reunite with Lee Joohoo. Given the developments, there is a good chance Joohee has also been summoned to be part of the D-Class dungeon raid. If that is the case, there is also the possibility that Sung Jin-Woo will meet some of the other characters from the double dungeon incident as well.

Yoon-Ho Baek and Jong-In Choi might meet each other in Solo Leveling episode 8

Yoon-Ho Baek and Jong-In Choi as seen in Solo Leveling episode 8 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As evident from the preview images, there is a good chance that the Guild Master of the White Tiger Guild - Yoon-Ho Baek, and the Guild Master of the Hunters Guild - Jong-In Choi are set to meet each other in the upcoming episode.

As revealed by the series, The Hunters Guild is the only guild in South Korea that has two S-Class Hunters in it. Hence, there is a small chance that Guild Master Jong-In Choi might want to raise the number to three by recruiting Yoon-Ho Baek as well. However, this is merely speculation. Fans will have to wait until the episode gets released to learn more.

Will Song Chiyul return?

