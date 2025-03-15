Solo Leveling fans may have just found the perfect candidate for Sun Jinwoo's live action counterpart

Solo Leveling live-action was announced on January 22, 2025, but it is yet to receive an update regarding the casting or staff members. In such times, the fan casting for the most famous characters is popular, but most of them are from Korean media. However, one such fan chose a very interesting fan casting, and it might be perfect in more than just one way.

Aleks Lee is the English dub voice actor of Sung Jinwoo, the series' protagonist. Being a voice actor, Aleks has been really open about his role and has even been in perfect shape, fitting the image of the protagonist in the anime. This had the fandom thinking, why not cast the voice actor as Jinwoo's live-action actor, making it the best of both worlds?

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

Fans cast Aleks Lee as the actor for Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling live-action

Aleks Martin Lee is a Vietnamese-American voice actor who started his professional career as a voice actor in the game MapleStory as Male Hoyoung. It was not until 2012 that the voice actor kickstarted his anime voice acting career with the anime Kuroko's Basketball as numerous characters including Seijuurou Akashi.

He became known for his amazing voice that could adapt to any character of his choice. This soon made him a sensation, and he landed some big roles in well-known anime series like Demon Slayer (Zenitsu Amagatsu), Vinland Saga (Thorfinn), Rent-a-Girlfriend (Kazuya), Eighty-Six (Shinei Nouzen), Mashle (Mash Burnedead), and Dandadan (Enjoji Jin).

Moreover, Aleks is also the voice actor of the talk-of-the-town anime character, Sung Jinwoo from Solo Leveling season 2. While some might think the voice actor might be only known for his versatile voice, his facial features might also be another reason for his fame. This and his recently developed love for Jinwoo had the fans casting him for the upcoming Solo Leveling live-action.

Read Also: Solo Leveling season 2 isn't falling off, but staying true to what it is

Reactions from the fans

The fandom was in union as everyone knew that Aleks Lee would be perfect for the role of Sung Jinwoo in the series' live-action. Moreover, some fans even claimed to see no difference between the voice actor and the anime character, claiming that Aleks' voice acting might have a bigger impact on creating an image of the series' protagonist.

Some fans even claimed that Aleks' appearance might be better than Sung Jinwoo's, with the only thing differentiating them being the hairstyles. If the voice actor's hair is fixed, giving him a cut like Sung Jinwoo, Aleks Lee might become the spitting image of the series' live-action, becoming perfect for Jinwoo's casting.

"I see no difference," a fan said.

"The dub is so f*cking good too just watch the show twice once in English once in Japanese," another fan said.

"Dang he looks better than the art," another one said.

"Different hair cut and he'll nail the cosplay," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

The Solo Leveling live-action was announced by Kakao Production, a South Korean production company, meaning that the live-action would be casting actors who could speak Korean. As Aleks Lee hasn't reported that he can speak Korean, it would be impossible to cast him as Sung Jinwoo's live-action actor.

