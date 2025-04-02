Solo Leveling's main issue with Joo-hee wasn't the failed relationship with Sung Jinwoo but Chugong's writing

Solo Leveling is gradually becoming a mainstay in anime. The webtoon-turned-anime is not only a fan favorite but has cemented itself as a great anime. The main character, Sung Jinwoo, plays a crucial role in its appeal. While Jinwoo may not be the most easily relatable protagonist, he stands out as one of the smoothest characters anime has ever presented.

Ad

Apart from Sung Jinwoo being a major draw for many anime fans, another aspect of Solo Leveling that often goes unmentioned is its side characters. The series is filled with characters that are not only essential to the plot but also so memorable that they can’t be forgotten. One such character in Solo Leveling is Lee Joo-hee.

Lee Joo-Hee is one of the first female characters introduced in Solo Leveling, and fans can feel the chemistry between her and the protagonist from the outset. Because of the chemistry on full display right from the beginning, many fans expected the protagonist and Joo-Hee to end up together. However, this never happens, as she is phased out of the story, and Chae Hae-In becomes Jinwoo’s love interest.

Ad

Trending

Many fans cite the absence of a relationship between Jinwoo and Joo-Hee as a flaw in Solo Leveling. However, those fans miss the entire essence of Lee Joo-Hee’s character. Also, some blame has to be meted out to Chugong; he created a character that fans will forever long for.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How Chugong’s genius left Solo Leveling fans feeling unsatisfied

Lee Joo-Hee talking to Sung Jinwoo (Image via A–1 Pictures)

From the beginning, Solo Leveling gave viewers a wide array of characters. Many of these characters fulfilled their roles within their respective arcs, but one character became particularly endearing: Lee Joo-Hee. Lee Joo-Hee was so endearing, that when she was phased out in the webtoon, many fans still hoped for her return.

Ad

The connection that Lee Joo-Hee had with fans was strong, largely because of Chugong, the series’ creator. Chugong crafted Lee Joo-Hee, giving her traits typical of a protagonist’s love interest. He portrayed her as kind, thoughtful, and proficient, but not more so than the main character. Additionally, Chugong depicted Lee Joo-Hee as a ‘Damsel in Distress,’ making it easy for fans to ship the protagonist and Joo-Hee together.

Fans who want Lee Joo-Hee and Sung Jinwoo to end up together are overlooking Chugong's intentions. Lee Joo-Hee is meant to illustrate the flaws associated with a hunter's life. At the beginning of the series, Lee Joo-Hee is a B-Rank Healer. This should come with various advantages, such as a comfortable life, but that’s not the reality.

Ad

Lee Joo-Hee is suffering from PTSD (Image via A–1 Pictures)

As the series progresses, it becomes clear that Joo-Hee is not suited for the life of a hunter. Not even the lure of wealth or the advantages of applying her skills in a top guild are sufficient. Consequently, she finds herself with lower-ranked hunters. Lee Joo-Hee longs for a world where she doesn’t have to go after monsters, illustrating Chugong’s point that some individuals are compelled to become hunters.

Ad

Eventually, Lee Joo-Hee retires from her role as a healer and moves back to Busan. Sung Jinwoo promises to meet with her but never does, and then meets Chae Hae-In. This also reflects Chugong’s way of conveying to viewers how Sung Jinwoo has leveled up.

Final thoughts

While Lee Joo-Hee is perfect, she wouldn’t have been a perfect match for Sung Jinwoo. The reason is their differing philosophies. Sung Jinwoo wishes to be the strongest to protect everyone he loves, whereas Lee Joo-Hee envisions a world where there’s no need to be the strongest. Even though there’s chemistry between the two characters, they should remain platonic.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback