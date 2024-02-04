Solo Leveling's success is the perfect opportunity for The God of High School's renewal, explained

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular manhwa series that has come out in recent times. Given its popularity, fans were certain that an anime series for the same would become very popular. Rightfully so, Solo Leveling anime has been doing well since its premiere.

That said, Solo Leveling isn't the only anime that has been based on a manhwa. Some of the other popular manhwa-based anime are Tower of God and The God of High School. While Tower of God is set to release its second season in Summer 2024, there has been no news about The God of High School season 2. Thus, Solo Leveling's success seems like the right opportunity for the renewal of The God of High School.

Solo Leveling's success could help push The God of High School's renewal

Jin Mo-Ri as seen in The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

The God of High School anime by MAPPA was released in the Summer 2020 anime season. While the series had decent ratings, it apparently failed to perform to a certain level that would have helped push its renewal for a second season.

Nevertheless, the hope for anime hasn't been completely lost as a similar situation was seen in the case of Tower of God anime. While the anime's first season was released in the Spring 2020 anime season, its second season's production decision was only announced later in August 2022.

Han Dae-Wi and Jin Mo-Ri as seen in The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

From the looks of it, a late second-season announcement for anime based on manhwa could just be a thing. The same has also been observed in the case of other anime like The Devil is a Part-Timer. The anime's first season was released in 2013, meanwhile, its second season was released nearly 10 years later in 2022.

Therefore, fans must not give up on the possibility of The God of High School season 2, especially when there are more than 450 chapters of source material remaining for MAPPA to adapt.

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man movie: Reze visual (Image via MAPPA)

One must also remember that the anime studio is busy with other anime like Chainsaw Man movie: Reze, Hell's Paradise season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, etc. Hence, The God of High School anime's renewal might have gotten pushed back.

Given the delay in the production announcement, there also remains the possibility that MAPPA may have decided not to produce a second season for the anime. However, that's where Solo Leveling anime's success comes in. Whenever a new anime gets popular, fans love to go back to series that bear some resemblance to it. Hence, Solo Leveling's success is bound to leave fans asking for more manhwa-based anime, one of them being The God of High School.

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Thus, anime studio MAPPA could get incentivized to renew The God of High School for a second season. Otherwise, some other anime studio could purchase the anime's rights from MAPPA and produce the second season themselves.

However, such transfers are generally considered to be quite complicated. Hence, it might take some time before The God of High School season 2 gets announced. Nevertheless, Solo Leveling's rising popularity should help push the series' renewal.