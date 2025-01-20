Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3: Anime vs. Manhwa Comparison

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3, the anime finally showcased new anime scenes that weren't part of the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening movie. While A-1 Pictures adapted manhwa chapters 56 to 61, the anime featured several changes, including some anime-original content.

The anime episode saw Sung Jinwoo enter the Demon Castle, hoping to acquire the Elixir of Life. Unfortunately, he had to stop raiding after clearing 75 floors. Elsewhere, a Korean Hunter called Sung Il-Hwan emerged out of a dungeon after a decade in the United States. During his conversation with Hwang Dongsoo, it was revealed that he was Sung Jinwoo's father.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3: Every change made by A-1 Pictures for the anime

Baek Yoonho scene gets omitted in the anime

Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime, Baek Yoonho had no scenes in this episode. However, if one compares the story to the source material, it is very clear that his scene was omitted by A-1 Pictures.

As fans must remember, the members of the Hunters Guild had infiltrated Jeju Island at the end of the first season. During the raid, they found out that the ants on the island were evolving. However, this incident never takes place in the manhwa as the Hunters only find out about the evolving ants after one of them was found on a shore in Korea.

The anime essentially removed the part where Baek Yoonho finds out about the evolved ants of Jeju Island on a phone call.

Yoo Jinho's meeting with Yoo Myunghan gets altered

Yoo Myunghan as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3, Yoo Jinho finally has the big talk with his father Yoo Myunghan about granting him the responsibility of running the Yoojin Guild. However, this scene was altered from what was shown in the manhwa.

In the manhwa, the moment Jinho proposes the idea, Yoo Myunghan brings forward Go Myunghwan. He was one of the White Tiger Guild Hunters who was stuck inside the Red Gate alongside Sung Jinwoo. The manhwa shows him revealing to Myunghan that Sung Jinwoo was the person who cleared the dungeon and saved the low-level Hunters.

However, in the anime, Myunghan had already looked into everything he could find out about Sung Jinwoo even before the meeting with his son began.

An anime original scene of Cha Hae-In was added

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the anime, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 3 featured an original scene of Cha Hae-In swimming. The other Hunters were surprised to see her, wondering if there was any special reason behind her sudden appearance.

As for Cha Hae-In, her mind was busy thinking about her meeting with the Hunters Guild President Choi Jong-In. The Hunters Association had seemingly decided not to make the information about the evolving ants from Jeju Island public. This meeting seemingly bothered her. This scene was never shown in the manhwa.

