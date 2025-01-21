Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4. The anime episode, titled I Need to Stop Faking, will be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo enter the Demon Castle. While he wished to clear the S-Rank Dungeon to procure the Elixir of Life, he was only able to clear 75 floors due to a lack of resources. Elsewhere, in the United States, Sung Il-Hwan, Jinwoo's father, emerged out of a dungeon after a decade.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 will see Sung Jinwoo retest his rank

Choi Jong-In as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen in the previous episode, Sung Jinwoo wanted to raise his level even more to clear the S-Rank Instant Dungeon Demon Castle. However, for doing so, he could no longer hide his powers. Therefore, as revealed by the anime's preview, Sung Jinwoo is set to take a retest to be assigned his new Hunter rank.

Trending

Evidently, Sung Jinwoo had already become as strong as an S-Rank Hunter. Therefore, the upcoming episode is bound to be special as members from different Guilds could approach him, hoping to scout him before he joins someone else.

Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In will try scouting Sung Jinwoo

Baek Yoonho as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As previously revealed by the anime, Baek Yoonho was interested in Sung Jinwoo. Hence, he wanted his team to scout him and have the Hunter join the White Tiger Guild at any cost.

But surprisingly, as revealed by the anime, the Guild Master of the Hunters Guild Choi Jong-In also becomes interested in Sung Jinwoo and approaches him, hoping to scout him. While the preview does not reveal who informs Choi Jong-In about Sung Jinwoo's possible reawakening, the chances are that it was Woo Jinchul.

As hinted by the preview synopsis, one more person meets with Sung Jinwoo in the episode. The chances are that it must be none other than the Korean Hunters Association Chairman Go Gunhee.

Sung Jinwoo might finally meet Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As anime fans must have realized, Cha Hae-In is the female lead of the Solo Leveling anime. However, even though the anime has already premiered a 12-episode season, the character has yet to meet the protagonist Sung Jinwoo.

Fortunately, as hinted by the preview for the next episode, Sung Jinwoo is set to work as a miner during one of Hunters Guild's raids. During this, he could come across the S-Rank Hunter Cha Hae-In and possibly share a conversation with her.

The question is whether Cha Hae-In will detect Sung Jinwoo's strong presence or if it will slip under her radar.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback