Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6. The anime episode, titled Don’t Look Down on My Guys, will be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Cha Hae-In get suspicious about Sung Jinwoo after she smelled good to her. As for Jinwoo, he joined the mining team again the next day. During this, Son Kihoon recruited him to be their porter for the A-Rank Dungeon. Unfortunately, the dungeon was far more dangerous than what the Guild had presumed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Son Kihoon's squad will launch their attack on the High Orcs in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6

Son Kihoon as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As fans may remember, the previous episode saw the Hunters Guild secondary attack squad leader Son Kihoon convey his plan to attack Kargalgan and the High Orcs to Sung Jinwoo. While he knew the odds were stacked against them, they had always trained to try and clear a dungeon.

As per the preview, the attack squad is set to keep their word and fight the High Orcs. Unfortunately, given the sheer number of High Orcs in the Dungeon Boss area, fans can expect the attack squad to be swiftly defeated. With that, Sung Jinwoo may finally decide to take action and fight the Dungeon monsters for the Hunters Guild.

Sung Jinwoo will face off against Kargalgan in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6

Igris as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As shown in the preview images, Sung Jinwoo is set to face off against Kargalgan in the upcoming episode. While Jinwoo has become as powerful as an S-Rank Hunter, the sheer number of High Orcs is bound to trouble him as well. Hence, he will likely summon his shadows to fight the High Orcs, while he fights the Dungeon Boss Kargalgan.

Considering that Sung Jinwoo was still an E-Rank Hunter, his feats should likely shock the Hunters Guild members. Their reactions could entail major developments for the story, especially the one surrounding Sung Jinwoo's relationship with the Hunters Guild.

Cha Hae-In will enter the A-Rank Dungeon in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6

Cha Hae-In as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, Cha Hae-In had arrived at the location of the A-Rank Dungeon to look for Sung Jinwoo. However, as conveyed to her by the mining team leader, he was recruited by Son Kihoon to act as a porter for the secondary attack squad. Cha Hae-In is bound to find an E-Rank Hunter entering an A-Rank Dunegon fishy and try to follow him.

However, entering a dungeon empty-handed is bound to be dangerous. Hence, she is seemingly set to borrow a pickaxe from the mining team to use as a makeshift weapon in the upcoming episode. While it is not ideal, it was the only option, especially since she left her gear home.

