Solo Leveling season 2 will prove the series is more than just "fights"

Solo Leveling season 2 has more than lived up to the hype following the success of the first season. Chugong's web novel being adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures was a major step which paid off handsomely. With season 1 concluding in 2024, fans needed to wait only a couple of months for the next installment, and safe to say, it has been great so far.

The animation, fight sequences, story pacing and plot construction showcase the intricate work Chugong and the animating studio have put in. Now, Solo Leveling season 2 will be more than just "fights".

The first season served as an introduction to the series, with protagonist Sung Jin-Woo making first contact with the System and reawakening as something powerful.

The new season will now focus on his journey as the budding Shadow Monarch and all the challenges that come with it. But as stated, it will be more than intense battles and flashy moves.

Disclaimer: This article may contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling season 2 anime.

Solo Leveling season 2 to take the series to new heights

Sung Jin-Woo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As mentioned, Solo Leveling season 2 prove that Chugong's series is more than just its "fights". Not to be mistaken, the story does include a number of battles, each one unique and adrenaline-inducing. But that isn't the only strength of the source material.

It also finds strength in aspects like its characters, plot, art style and world building.

True to this end, such developments were teased after season 1 when producer Sota Furuhashi was interviewed by Crunchyroll. In a dialogue with Japanese idol and voice actor Sally Amaki, he revealed what the studio was planning with Solo Leveling season 2.

They wanted to turn the spotlight to the supporting cast and "fill in the story a bit more" to give the next installment a 360 degree look.

Moreover, while season 1 mostly focused on Jin-Woo, the second would carry on this trend but be sure to afford attention to the side characters as well. In essence, a step like this works flesh to out the supporting cast and the story, as a whole, even better.

Simply focusing on the protagonist might make a series appear bland and one dimensional.

Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Furthermore, recent news has stated that Chugong has involved himself in Solo Leveling season 2's production. This is being done to further enhance the anime and add in litte bits and pieces that elevate the source material even more.

Also, Chugong also revealed that he was working on side stories for Igris and Ashborn. This would serve as additional content, which was absent in the original material.

To top all this off, this hasn't just been news. Episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 continue to release at the time of writing of this feature and each has testified to things revealed.

With 3 episodes out so far and the Red Gate Dungeon Arc covered, the story will veer away from the action a bit.

Jin-Woo chose to return to the human world after climbing 75 floors in the Demon Castle. Now, more of the story will develop before there is more action. This includes the Retesting Rank Arc and Hunters Guild Gate Arc, the latter being where Jin-Woo will encounter Cha Hae-In.

In simpler words, there will be more character interactions and development of the supporting cast, as stated earlier.

In conclusion

Sung Il-Hwan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 will push the fact that the series is more than just an action-packed spectacle. By expanding its focus beyon Jin-Woo to delve into the supporting cast, intricate character dynamics, and rich world-building, the series elevates itself to new heights.

The thoughtful pacing and potential addition of side stories (Igris and Ashborn) mirror Chugong's desire to enhance narrative depth.

Moreover, Chugong joining hands with A-1 Pictures ensures the anime adaptation stays true to and builds on the source material while offering fresh perspectives.

The upcoming arcs will also set the stage for compelling character development, especially through interactions with pivotal figures like Cha Hae-In and Choi Jong-In.

As the story continues, Solo Leveling season 2 pledges to captivate with its balanced combination of thrilling battles and heartfelt storytelling, thus proving that it is not just a series but a phenomenon in modern anime.

