Sorry Boruto fans, but Ikemoto's style could be preventing the series from reaching Naruto's level

The Boruto series has managed to escalate the Shinobi storyline so far, through Boruto Uzumaki's action-packed venture. From facing ninja of neighbouring villages to a Shinobi World War and now going toe-to-toe with literal gods, the franchise has come quite a long way. Thanks to Naruto and Sasuke heralding a new era of peace, the next generation could flourish.

Through Omnipotence (reality-altering abilities), Eida rewrote the world and everyone's memories to reverse Kawaki and Boruto's roles. Moreover, the latter has become a fugitive on the run for "killing" Naruto. If that wasn't enough to deal with, the Shinju and the potentiality of the Otsutsuki Clan's arrival pile on the issues.

While it is quite an engaging storyline with immense promise, Ikemoto's style may just be holding back the series from reaching its predecessor's level.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Ikemoto's distinct style may not allow the Boruto series to match Naruto's level

Ikemoto's artstyle featuring Boruto and Sarada (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, it is possible that Mikio Ikemoto's artstyle could be one of the factors holding the next generation series from matching its predecessor. Now this isn't a criticism of Ikemoto's style, rather it is more so referring to the difference in artstyle when comparing the Naruto series to Boruto. Each of Kishimoto and Ikemoto obviously have unique styles and that is quite evident.

Recent buzz in the fandom suggests that many of the opinion that the series could be elevated if Ikemoto's style was closer to the original series. When speaking of the Naruto manga, the style seemed to be more natural and in coloured editions, the colors and contrasts used flowed well with each of the characters. In a way, it was quite fitting to each character.

In comparison, Ikemoto adopted an artstyle that was a little grainer and rugged. It definitely brought a fresh look to the universe fans know and love. But it seems like many are yet to fully accept this change. A major reason for fans resonating with Naruto was Kishimoto's art seamlessly communicating intensity, emotion, and detail.

Be it gradual character development or adrenaline-driven action sequences, the mangaka’s paneling and expression made nearly every scene significant.

Kishimoto's artstyle featuring Madara vs Hashirama (Image via Shueisha)

Contrastingly, Ikemoto combines sharpness and an angle-dominant style that elevates action-fueled moments. But then, it seems to struggle in delivering the same emotional depth. Many have opined that facial expressions in Two Blue Vortex appeared flat and specific moments felt like they lacked visually rather than be poignant.

Again, the understandable change in design (sleeker outfits, less use of the headband, etc.) may have given Boruto a futuristic yet colder feel. In comparison, Naruto imparted a certain warmth and groundedness. Moreover, designs were close to Shinobi aesthetics and prominent visual symbolism. Thus, audiences felt more connected to the characters.

Another point can be raised her with regard to pacing. The next generation series can sometimes be overly simplified or stretched, thus distracting from narrative flow. Elsewhere, Kishimoto's penchant for dynamic action layouts and expert use of negative space kept up tension and visual clarity. To many, the new manga may come off as one in need of visual identity that adds to its storytelling intent.

Final Thoughts

Two Blue Vortex (Image via Viz Media)

Not to be mistaken, Boruto boasts a vast storyline, incredibly high stakes, and quite a compelling character roster. However, it is yet to achieve the status Naruto has. A reason for this may be Ikemoto’s artistic direction. Narrative progression is steady with the introduction of otherwordly powers, mind-bending abilities and cosmic beings, though the visual tone may be off the mark against the story’s emotional weight.

Immersive, expressive, symbolic, warm and grounded aesthetics was what Kishimoto's artstyle pushed for, thus resonating deeply with fans. In contrast, Ikemoto opting for a sharper and more angular style, action-oriented and unique, may feel emotionally blunt. Readers likely find it a little tougher to connext with the series given its colder and ultra-modern approach. To reiterate, the series has engaging lore, loveable characters and lots of potential.

However, the status of its predecessor may be just outside its reach due to these very reasons. Ikemoto is undoubtedly talented and is doing very well for the franchise, but a slight stylistic rethink could be what the series needs.

