Sarada could end up experiencing a Sasuke trauma in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

The latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex was well worth the wait as it brough forth very interesting developments. As was expected, Boruto Uzumaki defied fate once more as his fight against Jura was interrupted by Kawaki joining in. Initially, the blonde was fated to die fighting the Shinju. However, it seems like he truly is favored to continue living.

What was more intriguing though was Kashin Koji receiving an "update" to his Ten Directions. In it, there was a series of events that flashed before his eyes in a flim strip-esque manner, as the timeline had been altered. One of these scenes glimpses Hidari performing a very familiar gesture. Given how it appears, it is possible that Sarada Uchiha may be in for a traumatic Sasuke moment.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex teases Sarada in line for a distressing Sasuke moment

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 revealed that Kawaki's intervention altered the timeline considering Boruto's fate. He was not supposed to jump into battle and rescue Konohamaru, as that would alert Jura to his location. But exactly this happened and the blonde found himself in a 1v1 against the Shinju. Kawaki's arrival then showed that Boruto was stalling for just that moment.

But diverting focus from this battle, Koji's "update" to his Ten Directions was an intriguing development. Among the many scenes shown in the film strip-esque sequence, there was one that seemed to feature Hidari. What makes this brief panel even more curious is what the Shinju was doing in it - he was seemingly making a familiar gesture wherein he was raising his finger.

Now fans will quickly recognize that there was only one person who did something like this - Itachi Uchiha. He would do so to his younger brother Sasuke, who picked it up and later would do it to Sarada when he set out again. This can only hint at one thing, i.e., that Sarada is in to experience trauma akin to what Sasuke felt a while ago.

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Exactly what this might be is unclear, but it is possible that it will ultimately boil down to a Hidari vs Sarada showdown. As Hidari was the Shinju born of Sasuke's absorption, it will be only natural for him to be curious about Sarada. Again, this is a very personal gesture shared between father and daughter. But then again, this gesture turned traumatic when Itachi did it as he died from fighting Sasuke.

So from what is seen in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, Sarada may see Hidari do this to her as he tries to get closer to her. Sasuke treasured his daughter and likely felt a stronger fatherly feeling when she awakened her Sharingan. Similar emotions could be wash over Hidari, who instead of harming her, may seek to protect her by any means necessary.

Alternatively, Sarada facing potential trauma in Boruto Two Blue Vortex may also be rooted in an emotional reckoning wherein she encounters her father's twisted remnants. Given that Hidari was Sasuke's Shinju, a part of him likely yet lives within Hidari, albeit reshaped. Assuming Hidari retains bits of Sasuke, it would be a tough bout for Sarada facing an enemy who resembles her father.

Their clash will be emotional and psychological as Sarada would have to decide between annihilating Sasuke's monstrous echo or redeeming it. This struggle reflects the Sasuke-Itachi dynamic and brings Sarada's character full circle.

Final Thoughts

Sarada Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 does very well to subtly and potentially raise the stakes for Sarada Uchiha. With Boruto and Kawaki tied up in their own battles, the Uchiha clansman may soon find herself living the chapter's foreshadowing. Quite brief, but the symbolic gesture Hidari seems to be doing teases a traumatic Sasuke-esque moment for Sarada.

Given Hidari's nature and his likely role as antagonist, the girl be compelled to encounter a gut-wrenching confrontation with her father's remnants. Her arc is made emotionally and psychologically complex as her opponent embodies her lost parent. Destruction or redemption, a Sarada vs Hidari fight will be a defining moment in her character arc.

