You may hate me for this, but Boruto x Sumire needs to happen

The Boruto series doesn't particularly focus on a romance element in its storyline. For a majority of it, the onus has almost always been on the action component, supplemented by adventure, fantasy and mystery. This is not to say that the romantic element isn't addressed at all, as there are subtle hints (as have been since Naruto) as to who might pair up with whom.

In that regard, contrary to popular opinion, Boruto Uzumaki and Sumire Kakei is a ship that likely needs to happen. The actual consensus puts the blonde with Sarada Uchiha, Sasuke's daughter. This would be the case, given their past interactions and how the manga has teased what each feels for the other. But Sumire's presence and potential cannot be ignored.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The case for a Boruto-Sumire pairing

Boruto and Sarada (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned, the case for a Boruto Uzumaki-Sumire Kakei pairing is a controversial one. Many would love to see (by the end of the series) the blonde paired up with Sarada Uchiha. Rightfully so, she has displayed feelings of affection for the Uzumaki clansman and was one of the first to actually trust and look out for in the Two Blue Vortex.

Barring the fact that Eida's Omnipotence seemingly wasn't very effective on the Uchiha, her being shipped with the blonde has been ever-existing trend. But even so, it would be intriguing to see Mikio Ikemoto opt to go a different route and choose Sumire for Boruto instead. That too, has evidence backing up why they would be the pairing that needs to happen.

For one, the Uzumaki clansman was the only one able to actually get through to her during the Nue rampage. Since then, there is a strong case that feelings of affection began to develop within her. While in Part I she didn't receive a lot of screentime (for narrative and character development reasons), Part II is something else entirely.

Sumire confesses (Image via Viz Media)

Two Blue Vortex witnessed her reveal what she felt for him in the manga not too long ago. This was in front of both Sarada and Eida, in chapter 19, when she asked the former about her own feelings towards the blonde. This was surprising to the Sarada, who was likely unaware of how Sumire felt for her former teammate. Nonetheless, this pairing makes for an intriguing ship.

It is true that an end-of-series matchup of Boruto and Sarada would make the power couple everyone wants. But it is possible that instead of Sarada, Sumire is the one who Boruto ends up with. Definitely a more interesting pick with a shock factor. A pairing like this would be an instance of the series showing emotional growth through two characters moulded by trauma yet deeply empathetic.

Sarada's bond with the blonde began in rivalry prior to evolving into what it is today. However, Sumire’s connection with him was forged and made deeper given the understanding and vulnerability they share. She would be balancing his bold nature with a softer, calmer and more caring side. A Boruto-Sumire ship may exemplify that love arises from genuine connection and forged trust.

They can be seen akin to Naruto and Hinata - the latter always in awe of Naruto and holding him in the highest of regards. Sumire could be Boruto's Hinata. They share similar fates too - loaded by expectations tied to darker pasts/events.

Final Thoughts

Sumire Kakei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The aforementioned pairing presents a fresh alternative to the more predictable ship in the series. It challenges what has been speculated about endgame relationships. Sarada may be the natural choice, given their dynamic, history and team, but Sumire is the more emotionally nuanced option. Akin to Naruto and Hinata, their link finds its roots in vulnerability and mutual growth

Sumire has shown that she is now braver and more emotionally complex (feelings revealed in chapter 19). The blonde helping her overcome her demons during the Nue rampage grounds their relationship, giving it a formative quality. If chosen, this path would be surprising and highlight the themes of healing, trust, and choosing love through understanding.

