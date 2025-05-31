Viral fanart of latest Naruto and Hinata official illustration leaves community floored

Naruto and Hinata were recently shown in an official illustration by Studio Pierrot China in Greek outfits. This resulted in an X user named @Hazylle2 doing an illustration that showed the characters as Greek figures. The fan art was inspired by the pairing of Eros and Psyche, thus following the Greek theme of the original illustration.

The relationship between Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga has been rather divisive throughout the years, but it is also fair to say that these characters also have a lot of fans for their romance. This was shown in this recent illustration, with a lot of people praising the artistic direction the artist took with this fan art.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

A recent fan art of Naruto and Hinata amazes the community

As previously stated, these two characters were shown in an illustration made by Studio Pierrot China in Greek outfits, with the X user named @Hazylle2 doing a fan art based on that. It is inspired by a statue of Eros and Psyche, with the user showing pictures of said statue in the replies to this post.

The receptions were quite positive, with a lot of people praising the direction this fan art took regarding author Masashi Kishimoto's main couple.

More reactions online

As mentioned earlier, the relationship between Hinata Hyuga and Naruto Uzumaki has been very divisive throughout the years, which comes from the fact that Kishimoto didn't give them a lot of moments in the original series to forge a bond together. This is further emphasized by the fact that the movie The Last focused greatly on trying to develop the said romantic relationship, which has also divided the community throughout the years.

However, there are also a lot of people who have enjoyed this relationship based on what they have built throughout the years, especially regarding the characters of Boruto and Himawari. Furthermore, some people have loved the idea of a member of the Hyuga clan always loving the legendary protagonist since childhood, highlighting how she was the only one who saw good in him.

"They look like statues that should be in a museum! I love Naruto’s arms around her and Hinata leaning into him!! And you made the clothes look so light and flowy and beautiful," an X user praised the fan art.

"OMGGGG THIS IS SO SO GORGEOUS Beautiful composition and colors ahhhh my favorite art from you !! i feel inspired to write a story for them now," another person said.

"Love your style of coloring, looks like an old painting," someone else said.

Furthermore, this is shown in illustrations of this ilk where a lot of fans have voiced their amazement regarding this fan art and how it captures their relationship in a very meaningful manner. That is something that would probably endear Masashi Kishimoto, who has gone on record saying he wanted to reward Hinata's character for her love for the protagonist.

"absolutely gorgeous! looks like a beautiful sculpture," someone said.

"EESO AND PSYCHE THIS IS AN EROS AND PSYCHE POSE," another person said.

All in all, it was a beautiful illustration and one that has endeared itself to a lot of fans online.

