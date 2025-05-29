Naruto fans need to stop asking "is Hidan alive in Boruto," because it doesn't matter

Naruto fans often ask the question "Is Hidan alive in Boruto?" because it was established in the original series that he is immortal, and Shikamaru Nara buried him alive during their battle. However, while this is a question that is often done in a very tongue-in-cheek manner, some fans genuinely are interested in that mystery, but the truth is that it doesn't really matter.

The Naruto franchise has moved on from characters like Hidan, and Boruto writer and artist Mikio Ikemoto has no reason to bring him back beyond fanservice, which would beat the purpose of the sequel. Furthermore, considering how important this character was for Shikamaru's journey in the series, it would do both of them a disservice if there were a comeback.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why the question "Is Hidan alive in Boruto?" doesn't really matter and Naruto fans should stop

Hidan in action in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

As mentioned earlier, Hidan was one of the Akatsuki members of the original series and murdered Asuma Sarutobi, leading his pupil, Shikamaru Nara, to take him down. Since the rogue ninja is immortal, Shikamaru relied on his wits and managed to dismember him and bury him alive, which has led many fans to ask whether he is still there in Boruto.

The truth of the matter is that the world of the franchise has moved on, and author Mikio Ikemoto has no reason to bring back this character, especially considering how far behind he is in terms of powers. Furthermore, Hidan wouldn't make any difference in the plot, to the point that this could be considered as useless fanservice that doesn't add to the story, even from the perspective of cheap entertainment.

There is also the fact that Shikamaru's character development in the original manga was heavily focused on Asuma's death and defeating Hidan, becoming a much more mature shinobi in the process. While the former Akatsuki member coming back doesn't erase that growth, it does remove that sense of finality in this conflict and would hurt the legacy of one of the franchise's best moments.

Some characters are better off left in the background

Hidan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Whether it's Hidan or any other character left behind in the Naruto series, there are moments when authors, such as Masashi Kishimoto or Mikio Ikemoto, need to leave them behind. Not everyone needs to return, and many have fulfilled their roles, so deciding this ilk could only hamper said character's legacy.

Furthermore, Boruto is a series dealing with the pressure of being the sequel of such a beloved shonen manga, so Ikemoto should continue to pursue its own identity and cast of characters. No way, bringing Hidan is not going to have a generally poor perception in the community, and makes sense to a degree.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, asking the question "Is Hidan alive in Boruto?" is pointless considering that it won't make any difference in the franchise moving forward. His resolution when fighting Shikamaru Nara was one of the best moments in the Naruto series and would benefit the character, who was the last time audiences got to see him.

