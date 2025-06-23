I used to believe Inojin was useless until I read the latest Boruto chapter

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was heavily anticipated, given how the last one ended. Chapter 22 witnessed the blonde defy Kashin Koji's warnings and intervene to save his sensei, Konohamaru. But in doing so, he alerted Jura to his position, who wasted no time in arriving there. What made this moment tense was Koji's prediction of Boruto not making it out of this fight alive.

However, chapter 23 showed that the Uzumaki clansman was still in favor with fate, as an unlikely ally appeared. This was what Koji hadn't seen through his Ten Directions. He received it as an update, as the fight was going on. But even that isn't the interesting bit. Koji's vision teased a familiar face in Inojin doing something that brought back immense nostalgia. That is what this article will focus on.

Boruto: Latest chapter teases a potentially crucial role for Inojin

Expand Tweet

Trending

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 witnessed Kashin Koji receive an update about the blonde's fate, mid-fight. He was initially slated to die battling Jura, but that underwent a sudden change. What Koji hadn't seen was Kawaki interfering and changing fate itself, now pitting the "brothers" against the Shinju leader. Truly, the next chapters will be something to marvel at.

But during this update (as Koji termed it), something interesting could be noticed. In the film strip-like vision, a familiar face could briefly be seen. The individual in question was Inojin Yamanaka of the new Ino-Shika-Cho trio. More intriguingly, the boy could be seen focusing in a manner that brings back memories, i.e., the way Ino did when she would use her clan's techniques.

This can only imply that Inojin is up for a major moment in the fight against the Shinju. The case is more convincing given that he has inherited both his father's and his mother's jutsu. From Sai, he took up the Super Beast Scroll, and from Ino came the Yamanaka Clan's Mind Transfer and Sensory Techniques. Given the brief snippet of him in chapter 23, he will likely use the latter.

Ino Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus far, Inojin has been MIA, due to the injuries he sustained when the Shinju were at the Leaf. In an attempt to protect Himawari, he was impaled by Jura's Wood Release, which awakened the Nine Tails' power within the little girl. She did heal him, and he was later declared out of danger by Sakura. Since then, the story has veered away from him and towards other developments.

But now that he has been teased through Koji's visions, it is likely he will make a return. However, it cannot be said when and how. From what it looks like, he is focusing hard (similar to Ino), implying he may be using either a Sensory Technique or the Yamanaka's signature Mind Transfer. It could be that he may be narrowing down the location of the other Shinju.

Alternatively, it is possible that he could be trying to establish a mental connection with Boruto or Kawaki, or both. Since the future has undergone a sudden change, it cannot presently be predicted. Kawaki jumping into the mix stirs things up, but also increases the odds of victory for the "brothers." At this moment, against a foe like Jura, they would need all the help possible, and it may be Inojin's time to shine.

Final thoughts

Inojin Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chapter 23 has subtly reopened the doors for Inojin Yamanaka's return. Sidelined till the present moment, Inojin, having the briefest appearances in Koji's vision, teases that he may be in for a major moment down the line. For the time being, the "how" and "what" cannot be guessed, but considering the way he was portrayed, he will most likely be doing his clan proud by using their techniques.

Moreover, since Kawaki's intervention was something Koji didn't see, the future has experienced a drastic alteration. Thus, Koji cannot predict as Boruto and Kawaki prepare to take on Jura. It won't be an easy fight, and the pair will need all the help they can get.

The idea that Inojin could be a trump card that the Leaf use in this encounter does seem compelling, but only time will tell what role he is to play.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More