Alleged spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 have already been released. While the chapter revolves around the protagonist and Kawaki's temporary team-up against Jura, many fans have noted Kawaki's appearance as a way to further support the theory that he is the successor of Naruto's ideals and truly embodies the overarching message of a shinobi.

Although the discussions regarding Kawaki's true ideals remain somewhat unclear, his actions so far, along with his general demeanor, suggest that he doesn't represent Naruto's ideals at all.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 further proves where Kawaki's allegiance lies

Boruto and Kashin Koji discussing their plans as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 picks up from the end of chapter 22, with the protagonist still battling Jura. Although Jura had the upper hand throughout the fight, Kawaki's surprising entry turned the tide, forcing Jura to take a more defensive stance.

While the team-up suggests a level of respect between the protagonist and Kawaki, many fans have interpreted their alliance and the presence of a shinobi headband on Kawaki as a sign of his allegiance to the Hidden Leaf. Although the shinobi headband symbolizes ideology and allegiance, Kawaki remains firm about his intentions, which mainly revolve around keeping Naruto safe above all else.

Naruto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aside from an internal feeling to "protect," Kawaki's motivations do not align with Naruto's. Naruto's motivation encompasses the well-being of all his subjects, including those from outside the Leaf Village. While Kawaki is indeed pursuing the welfare of many individuals by choosing to engage Jura and the other Shinju, this can primarily be viewed as a byproduct of his desire to keep Naruto safe.

The fact that Naruto and Hinata are imprisoned by Kawaki further highlights the differences in their motivations and ideologies. Naruto would have been firmly opposed to the actions that Kawaki took. In terms of being a shinobi, Kawaki further distinguishes himself through his overall fighting style and his reliance on tools and modifications rather than actual training.

Kawaki using his body modification abilities as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While ninja tools and technology have benefited shinobi across generations, Kawaki's dependence on technology and genetic manipulation stands in stark contrast to the traditional methods of great shinobi like Naruto and Sasuke. Ultimately, Kawaki's ideology and motivations primarily revolve around Naruto and his safety, with everything else being a byproduct of that intention.

Final thoughts

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 essentially focused on the main character and his elaborate scheme to change the possible futures perceived by Kashin Koji. Given Kawaki's increased power level and their recent, though temporary, alliance, it is likely that Jura will retreat in the upcoming chapters, potentially leading to a different confrontation between Kawaki and Boruto.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 is officially set to release on June 19, 2025, and will be available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform.

