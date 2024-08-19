Spy X Family chapter 104: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy X Family chapter 104 will be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. The manga has finally returned from its break. This means that the series will release its next chapter in two weeks as per its bi-weekly chapter release schedule. The Spy X Family manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.

The previous chapter saw the family go on an outing together to spot a Nordic seal called Belle. During this, Yor helped Loid realize that given the war had ended, he was allowed to relax. Later, the Forger family does spot the seal in question but decides to keep its distance so as to not bother it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy X Family manga.

Spy X Family chapter 104 release date and time

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy X Family chapter 104 will be released on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the MANGA Plus's simulrelease schedule, the manga chapter will be available to read on Sunday, September 1, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

Spy X Family chapter 104 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday September 1 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday September 1 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday September 1 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday September 1 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday September 1 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday September 1 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday September 2

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday September 2

Where to read Spy X Family chapter 104?

Yor Forger as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 104 will be available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. Out of the two services, except for the MANGA Plus mobile application, all other options work similarly, i.e., they allow fans to read the first three and the latest three manga chapters for free. Meanwhile, other chapters are not available or need premium membership.

As for the MANGA Plus mobile application, it allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, to read the chapters other than the first three and the last three repeatedly, fans may need to purchase a premium membership.

Spy X Family chapter 103 recap

Yor and Loid as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 103 saw the Forger Family relaxing at their house. That's when Anya came up with a new excuse to go for an outing. During the outing, the Forger family united with Becky Blackbell and Martha Marriott. However, after failing in her endeavor, Becky left with Martha.

Later, as Anya went to play with Bond, Yor helped Loid realize that with the war over, he could relax and do nothing. Soon after this realization, Loid was drawn back to reality as Anya located the Nordic seal. However, as the seal was scared of the Forger family, they kept their distance and made friends with it.

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 104?

Bond and Anya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 104 will most likely continue the storyline between Anya and Damian. The last time the two spent time together, Anya told Damian that she had the power to read other peoples' minds. While Damian did not believe it at the time, he might have thought about it and convinced himself that Anya was speaking the truth.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait two weeks before they get to know what scenes will unfold in the upcoming manga chapter.

