Spy x Family chapter 113: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 113 will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga is serialized biweekly, fans can the next chapter will be published in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Anya step up to stop the fight between Freddy and Tertius. Fortunately, she knocked the booger off Tertius's face, securing world peace. Freddy and Tertius became interested in Anya and stuck close to her. This gave Becky and Damian the wrong idea.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 113 release date and time

Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 113 will be released on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Spy x Family chapter 113 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday March 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday March 16 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday March 16 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday March 16 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday March 16 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday March 16 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday March 17

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday March 17

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 113?

Spy x Family chapter 113 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit once. Surprisingly, the website offers no option to read other chapters or purchase a premium membership.

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 Recap

Tertius, Anya, and Freddy as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 saw Anya Forger step up to stop the fight between Freddy and Tertius. While she wanted to help Freddy knock the booger off Tertius's face, she did not want to touch it and tried using a rose as a tool. While she felt a crick in her neck, she knocked the booger off the prince's face, securing world peace.

This is followed by Tertius lying to Anya about possibly giving her a jewel later as a reward. However, Anya read his mind and asked him not to tell lies. Tertius was impressed by Anya and joined Freddy in sticking close to her. This gave Becky and Damian the impression that she had landed two boys in an hour.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 113?

Melinda Desmond as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 113 will likely switch its focus to Twilight, as he might try to uncover the secret behind Donovan Desmond's mind-reading ability. With Melinda Desmond possibly visiting him for another session, Loid Forger could acquire some new intel on his target.

Otherwise, there is also the possibility that the next chapter will focus on Melinda Desmond. She was scared that her husband would find out about her session with Loid Forger. Thus, the upcoming chapter could cover her paranoia as she tries to pass the week by until her next therapy session.

