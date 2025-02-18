  • home icon
  Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 18, 2025 20:30 GMT
Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga is serialized biweekly, hence, its next chapter will be published in two weeks' time. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

The manga's previous chapter saw Anya return to school after vacation. Upon returning, Anya remembered that the students were set to be placed in different classes based on their abilities. After being seated next to Damian for Language Studies, Anya witnessed a small accident threaten Ostania's fate in Science B class.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 release date and time

Damian and Anya as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Damian and Anya as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 will be released on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST, in Japan.

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 will be published globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayMarch 2
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayMarch 2
British Summer Time4 pmSundayMarch 2
Central European Summer Time
5 pmSundayMarch 2
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayMarch 2
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayMarch 2
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayMarch 3
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayMarch 3
Where to read Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2?

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 will be available to read on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three manga chapters for free.

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. As for the website, fans neither have the option to read other chapters or purchase a premium membership.

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 Recap

Prince Tertius as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)
Prince Tertius as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 1 saw Loid wake up Anya for her first day back to school. While Anya wanted to question Damian about his father, she was too sleepy and wanted to take the day off. Just when her lies were set to convince her parents, Anya decided to stay honest and went to school.

Soon after returning to school, Anya asked Damian about her father. But upon realizing it had been some time since he met his father, Anya set her sights on becoming an Imperial scholar. Unfortunately, that plan wasn't going great as Anya was assigned Class F for each class except classical language. Fortunately, she sat next to Damian for language studies.

The manga later saw Anya witness a boy trying to correct his mistake during Science B class. He mistakenly flung a booger onto Prince Tertius's face. Unfortunately, while the boy tried to clean it away, the prince believed he was being bullied. Hence, the boy suspected the incident could threaten Ostania's fate.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2?

Anya witnessing the boys' fight (Image via Shueisha)
Anya witnessing the boys' fight (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 112 part 2 will most likely see Anya Forger use her mind-reading skills to solve the conflict between the boy and Prince Tertius diplomatically. Unfortunately, as Anya was surrounded by new classmates, any unusual action could lead to negative attention.

There is also the possibility that the conflict will be stopped after the professor arrives for the class. Hence, Anya and the boy could try to remove the booger from Tertius after the class.

