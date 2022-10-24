Spy X Family chapter 70: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family chapter 70 is scheduled for release this coming Monday, October 31, 2022, at around 00:00 am JST. The chapter will be released on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, as well as on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website.

The chapter will be simultaneously released all over the world, so fans will not have to wait to read it.

Last week’s chapter showed Anya and her classmates going on a school trip to Berlint City’s museum. The girl tried to use the trip to become Damian’s friend, but failed in her attempt. Their bus was taken hostage by an extremist group. Spy X Family chapter 70 will most likely continue the story just where it left off last time.

Spy X Family chapter 70

Yor and Loid could react to the news of their daughter being kidnapped in Spy X Family chapter 70

When will the chapter be released for the rest of the world?

What will happen with Anya's classmates in Spy X Family chapter 70? (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 70 will be released at the same time all around the world, to give fans a chance to read it without delay. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, October 30

Central Daylight Time: 10 am, October 30

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, October 30

British Summer Time: 4 am, October 30

Central European Summer Time: 5 am, October 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am, October 30

Philippine Time: 11:00 am, October 30

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 am, October 31

Spy X Family chapter 70

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 70?

Billy Squire (Image via Shueisha)

The once-thought-extinct extremist group Red Circus has resurfaced once again. Their leader, Billy Squire, has returned to Ostania to continue with the organization’s nefarious plans.

Sadly, Anya and her classmates were on the wrong bus at the wrong time, as they have now become the victims of this cruel and terrifying man.

Spy X Family chapter 70 is expected to continue with this stress-inducing plot by showing the reactions Anya and her friends had after being threatened. Despite the danger, the young Esper may try to save the day by using her telepathic abilities to confuse the criminals. Regardless of the seriousness of the situation, Anya will somehow find a way to make readers laugh.

Anya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, the chapter could not focus on Anya since her parents still need to hear about their daughter’s bus being highjacked. Yor would be the one to have the biggest reaction after hearing the news, as she was the one to eliminate an entire faction of Red Circus in the past. Seeing her daughter in danger would activate the animal instincts that we have seen before in the series.

Loid could also make an appearance in Spy X Family chapter 70. There is a chance that WISE has become aware of Squire’s plans and will send their agent to deal with the man.

Loid would make use of all his skills to make sure that his daughter is safe. Nonetheless, it is almost guaranteed that the chapter will focus on Red Circus attacking the city in some manner.

What happened in the last chapter?

Anya's ugly face (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 69 began with Anya and Becky talking about how excited they were about their trip to the museum. Damian was not happy about the excursion, as he expected to go to a more prestigious place. Billy Watkins tried to make the second son feel better but only caused Damian to become angrier.

Anya, who was still determined to become Damian’s friend, tried to save the latter from being expelled. She created an entire plan in her head, consisting of getting Damian in trouble to later prevent the teacher from punishing the boy.

Sadly, the plan failed almost instantaneously. The chapter ended when a group of ominous men took control of the bus.

