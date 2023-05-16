Spy X Family chapter 81: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 81 is set to be released on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s action comedy-based shonen manga has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. The anticipation for Spy x Family chapter 81 has been growing after the suspenseful ending of chapter 80.

As the series delves more into the stories of Anya, Loid, and Yor, excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

Previously, in Chapter 80 of Spy X Family, a misunderstanding between Loid and Yor turned into a heated argument, which Yuri Briar's unexpected visit stoked further. Amidst this domestic turmoil, Loid had to respond to a WISE emergency involving a mole who had stolen sensitive documents, posing a major threat to the agents and their operations.

The SSS simultaneously tasked Yuri with intercepting an undercover agent returning from Westalis with crucial information and giving him instructions to prevent potential WISE interference.

Spy X Family Chapter 81: Wise and SSS are about to embark on a new mission

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Spy X Family Chapter 81 is scheduled to air on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am in Japan.

Readers can access Spy X Family Chapter 81 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of publication of Spy X Family Chapter 81:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 28, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 29, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, May 29, 2023

What to expect in Spy X Family chapter 81?

In the upcoming Spy X Family Chapter 81, readers are likely to see the aftereffects of the heated argument between Loid and Yor. Their misunderstanding might result in further domestic issues or, potentially, a heart-to-heart conversation where they address their concerns and strengthen their relationship.

On the professional front, Loid Forger, as Twilight, will likely be tasked with tracing the mole and retrieving the stolen documents, a mission that could lead to unexpected encounters and dangerous situations.

Simultaneously, Yuri will be seen embarking on his mission to intercept the undercover agent from Division 4. Given the directive to prevent WISE's interference, there's a strong possibility of a confrontation between the SSS and WISE, which could further complicate the situation. Moreover, the coded file on Operation Stix might come into play, potentially attracting the attention of other organizations or leading to heightened security measures within WISE.

A brief recap of Spy X Family chapter 80

In Spy X Family chapter 80, the day began with a misunderstanding between Loid and Yor, which escalated into a heated argument fueled by Yor's hangover and a sudden visit from Yuri Briar.

Yor's frustration led to a bold declaration that their marriage had problems, just as Yuri entered the scene. Seizing the opportunity, Yuri attempted to further strain their relationship, but his efforts were cut short when Loid received an emergency call from Fiona at the hospital. Loid, despite the tension, had to rush out, leaving a sobering Yor and a suspicious Yuri behind.

Spy X Family chapter 80 then took a dramatic turn when Fiona revealed to Loid that a mole within WISE had escaped with sensitive documents that could jeopardize their operations and agents' safety in Ostania. Concurrently, at the SSS headquarters, Yuri was briefed about an undercover agent from Division 4 returning from Westalis with crucial information.

The agents, including Yuri, were tasked with retrieving this agent from the border while thwarting any potential interference from WISE. Amidst the chaos at home and looming threats at work, Loid and Yuri found themselves thrust into a precarious situation that could have far-reaching consequences.

