Spy X Family chapter 83: Yuri vs Loid reaches a climax as Fiona enters her own battle

With the release of Spy X Family chapter 83, fans got to see the battle between Twilight and Yuri as both tried to take down each other. While fans were worried about the two characters after the last chapter, fortunately, both of them were alive. However, it seems like Twilight's life as Loid has started to influence his work.

The previous chapter saw Loid trying to distract WISE by disguising himself as Wheeler. However, the SSS had a plan, using which they managed to identify that the Wheeler in front of them was fake. Thus, a chase began and Yuri ended up going after Twilight alone. That's when he ended up encountering Twilight disguised as himself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 83: Loid spares Yuri's life

Twilight and Yuri as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 83 picked up from the previous chapter as Twilight had an encounter with Yuri. While both characters were shocked, Yuri managed to shoot Twilight's arm. Meanwhile, Twilight happened to hesitate and shot Yuri's gun off his hand.

After getting a grasp of the situation, Yuri Briar finally got a good look at Twilight and was left impressed by his disguising ability. That's when he was left to wonder why the spy chose to disguise himself as the SSS agent. This led to Yuri theorizing that Twilight must be someone who has been observing him.

Yuri Briar as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

The two then began fighting each other. Twilight managed to knock Yuri down and mended his wound. Soon after, the fight resumed. While it seemed like Twilight was dominating the fight, Yuri refused to stay down and kept coming back for more. This forced Twilight to get serious, finally after which Yuri got knocked out.

Upon knocking out Yuri, Twilight had the chance to kill him. However, upon hearing Yor's name from Yuri's mouth, Twilight decided to spare the SSS agent's life.

WISE agent disguised as Gascoigne (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the WISE agents were trying to locate Winston Wheeler. However, upon seeing no sign of him, a WISE agent was forced to disguise himself as the SSS agent Gascoigne. The agent then walked around the location, pretending that WISE agents were after him. Wheeler took note of this and started following the WISE agent, thinking that it was Gascoigne.

That said, the WISE agents weren't able to identify who was Wheeler. Hence, they had to use another strategy. WISE got one of their agents to cause an accident. It was quite common for everyone to stare at something when there was a commotion. However, a person who was keeping track of someone doesn't have such luxury, and would instantly focus back on their target.

Fiona Frost as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

While the WISE agent wasn't able to identify Wheeler, Fiona Frost did. She noticed how Wheeler was wearing sunglasses and used them to hide where his eyes were looking. Hence, he always had an eye on the WISE agent. Thus, Fiona, with some help from other WISE agents, cornered Wheeler.

Final thoughts on Spy x Family chapter 83

Spy x Family chapter 83 saw Twilight sparing Yuri Briar. Thus, it was evident to him that his life as Loid had finally started to affect his spy work. Thus, Twilight may be forced to make some changes.

Elsewhere, Fiona encountered Wheeler. However, as of now, it is difficult to say if she will be able to take down the double agent alone, or if she will require Twilight's help.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes