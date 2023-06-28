Spy x Family chapter 84: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 84 is set to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. As the manga has a bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter won't be released in the next week, but the one after. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Twilight defeating Yuri after a long drawn-out fight. Nevertheless, after the fight, he spared his life. Elsewhere, the WISE agents tried to locate Winston Wheeler. Fortunately, Fiona Frost managed to identify him and cornered him with help from fellow WISE agents.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Fiona Frost set to go up against Winston Wheeler in Spy x Family chapter 84

Release date and time, where to read

Fiona Frost as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 84 will be released on Sunday, July 9, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter will be released on Monday, July 10, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Spy x Family chapter 84 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 9

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, July 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 9

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 9

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 10

Winston Wheeler as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Spy x Family chapter 84 on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Fans can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus app allows fans to read all the chapters of a manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Recap of Spy x Family chapter 83

Twilight as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 83 saw Twilight and Yuri get into a fight as the WISE agent tried to get away from the SSS agent. While Yuri managed to injure Twilight, Twilight was unfazed and kept fighting Yuri. However, only after getting serious did Twilight manage to knock out Yuri.

Elsewhere, the WISE agents tried to locate Winston Wheeler. Thus, they tried to draw him out to the crowd using a disguise. That's when Fiona Frost identified Wheeler, went after him, and cornered him.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 84?

Fiona Frost as seen in Spy x Family chapter 83 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 84 will most likely see Fiona Frost fight Winston Wheeler. Given that WISE needs to get back the documents that are currently in Winston's possession, Fiona may have to do whatever is necessary to defeat Wheeler by herself.

Elsewhere, considering that Twilight was injured, he might try to mend his wound and join back with Fiona. However, it may take some time before he returns to action.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes