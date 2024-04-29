Spy x Family chapter 98: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 98 is set to be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Japan. Unless the manga releases another extra chapter, fans can hope to see the continuation of Henry and Martha's backstory. Spy x Family manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and Viz Media's services.

The manga's previous chapter revealed Henry Henderson and Martha Marriott's backstory. While people believed them to be a couple, they were merely friends. That said, the backstory hinted at the two having developed feelings for one another. Unfortunately, neither recognized nor expressed the same before Henry's graduation.

Spy X Family chapter 98 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Spy X Family chapter 98 will be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 AM JST in Japan. However, due to the manga's simulpub release, the chapter will be available on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in the majority of countries.

Spy X Family chapter 98 will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday May 12 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday May 12

British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday May 12

Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday May 12

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday May 12

Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday May 12

Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday May 13

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday May 13

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 98?

Spy x Family chapter 98 will be available to read on the VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. VIZ Media's website, Shonen Jump application, and MANGA Plus website allow fans to only read the first three and latest three chapters of a manga for free.

In the case of the Shonen Jump application, one can purchase its premium membership to read other chapters as well.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus application is a bit different. It allows fans to read all chapters of a manga series for free. However, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be read repeatedly. Meanwhile, one will have to purchase the service's premium membership if one wants to read the other chapters more than once.

Spy x Family chapter 97 recap

Spy x Family chapter 97 saw Henry Henderson and Martha Marriott narrate their past. When Henry was in the 11th year and Martha was in the 8th year, the two students began spending time with each other, drinking tea. As the years passed by, Martha developed feelings for Henry but was unsuccessful in expressing them before Henry's graduation.

Years later, when Martha was about to graduate from Eden Academy, Henry Henderson rejoined the academy as a faculty member.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 98?

Spy x Family chapter 98 will most likely continue the backstory, as the manga may want to reveal Henry and Martha's past in depth. While Henry claimed that Martha was just an old friend of his, he clearly had feelings for her. However, his desire to make a lasting impact on his country saw him part ways with Martha.

Fortunately, with his return to Eden Academy, the backstory could go into details about Henry and Martha's shared past and emotions.

