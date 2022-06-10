Spy X Family episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After the heavy atmosphere from last week, episode of Spy x Family episode 10 is all set to return to focusing on Anya, as well as on a more jovial mood in general. The preview showed that this episode will center around a game of dodgeball between Anya’s classmates, obviously leading to hilarious consequences.

Spy x Family episode 10 is also set to determine whether Bond will be introduced in this cour or not. After this week, only two episodes will be left of the first cour of the anime. However, the show's overwhelming popularity suggests that the second cour will be announced quite soon.

Spy X Family episode 10: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family episode 10 is titled "The Great Dodgeball Plan (Dojjibōru Daisakusen)." The episode will air on TV Tokyo at 11.00 pm JST in Japan on Saturday, June 11. The subtitled version of the episode will be streamed online at the following international times on June 11:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08.30 am

Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.30 am

British Summer Time: 04.30 pm

Central European Summer Time: 05.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: 09.00 pm

Philippine Time: 11.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01.00 am (Sunday, June 12)

Crunchyroll will stream Spy x Family episode 10 outside of Asia, while Muse Communications will stream the episode across Asia on their YouTube channel, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 9

Spy x Family episode 9 adapted chapters 13 and 14 from the manga. Picking up from the last episode, Loid and Yor were forced to enact a kiss to prove the validity of their marriage to Yuri. However, Yor got drunk and, in her embarrassment, attacked Yuri. Although Loid managed to smooth things over, the night left a deep impact on all three of them.

The next morning, Yor seemed concerned about disappointing her new family, and believed that Loid was cross with her. On the other hand, Loid placed a bug on Yor to determine if she was helping Yuri in any way with his SSS missions. He and Franky, in the disguise of SSS personnel, cornered Yor in an alley and tried to intimidate her into admitting her connection with Yuri.

However, Yor only got protective over her family, revealing to the WISE agents that she knew nothing of her brother’s work. After the ordeal, Twilight started to feel guilty for suspecting Yor, and Franky warned him of the dangers of getting too attached to his pretend-wife. On the way home, Loid and Yor ran into each other, and he quietly removed the bug from her clothes.

Yor and Loid cleared the air between them, or at least as much as their current predicament allowed. However, while Yor immersed herself even more deeply into the role of Anya’s mother and Loid’s wife, Twilight became aware of his growing attachment to the family, which he would have to leave after the operation was completed.

What to expect from Spy x Family episode 10

Spy x Family episode 10 is likely to cover chapter 15 and 16, perhaps even chapter 17. This will likely provide a segue into the last two episodes adapting chapters 18 to 23, ending the first cour with Bond’s introduction. The pacing so far has been smooth and unhurried, and hopefully, the series can maintain it.

The preview suggests that the episode will center around a game of Dodgeball. It also suggests that Spy x Family episode 10 will employ a parody of sorts of the typical sports anime matches, where everything depends on saving one point. Ironically enough, with operation Stix hanging by a thread on Anya’s every move, a match involving both Anya and Damian might just be the be-all and end-all for world peace.

As per the anime's pattern, there is likely a second part of the episode which has not been shown in the preview. If Spy x Family episode 10 follows the manga chronology, then the second part of the episode will also focus on Anya and give the viewers a nice, if hilarious, surprise.

