Spy X Family episode 13: Confirmed release time for all regions, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After a few months of rest, Agent Twilight and his family are ready to continue their mission on Spy X Family episode 13, which will be released in a little over a day. Loid and Yor still need to maintain their promise and reward Anya for having obtained a Stella. The small Esper already has a prize in mind, one that will cause a lot more problems than Anya expected.

Spy X Family episode 13 will be the beginning of the second cour of this first season of the series, continuing exactly where the last episode of the first cour left off. Fans cannot wait for the Forger family to return to their screens and give them more wholesome and hilarious adventures every week. Continue reading if you want to learn more about the release of this long-awaited episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Spy X Family episode 13.

Anya's first solo mission will commence in Spy X Family episode 13

When will the episode come out? Where can fans watch it?

Fans will see Yor once again (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, October 1, at around 11 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. After a short wait, the episode will become available for international fans to enjoy in their respective countries. Below, you will a table containing the times at which the episode will be released in every region, according to their time zones.

Pacific Daylight time –8:30 am, October 1

Central Daylight time – 10:30 am, October 1

Eastern Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 1

British Summer time – 4:30 am, October 1

Central European Summer time– 5:30 am, October 1

Indian Standard time – 9 pm, October 1

Philippine time – 11:30 pm, October 1

Australian Central Daylight time – 1 am, October 2

Just as was the case with the first cour of season one, Crunchyroll will be in charge of the release of Spy X Family episode 13 for North American fans. For Asian fans, the episode’s publication will be taken care of by Muse Asia. If you want to get a reminder of the events that took place in the series before episode 13 is released, you can find all the previous episodes of the series on these platforms.

What can fans expect from Spy X Family episode 13?

What kind of mission will Loid recieve in Spy X Family episode 13? (Image via Wit Studio)

During episode 11’s final scene, fans were able to see a fluffy white dog having a vision of the Forger family, foreshadowing their encounter. In Spy X Family episode 13, this premonition will come true, when the yet unnamed gentle giant encounters Anya during a dog exhibition. Sadly, as with everything in the pink-haired girl’s life, her meeting with the dog will not be without issues.

The Doggy Crisis arc, one of the most beloved and acclaimed moments in the original manga, will commence in this next episode. In it, fans will see Anya take on her first real mission as an amateur spy, trying to stop the Ostanian extremist Keith Kepler. Fortunately, the big white dog, whom fans will later know as Bond, will be there to help her save her father from certain doom.

Any and Yor as seen in the show (Image via Wit Studio)

As implied back during the end of the first cour, Bond is not a normal dog. Like Anya, the white dog was experimented on in the past, granting him the ability to see the future. This ability will prove vital to the success of Aya’s mission since the small girl is still too young to understand the consequences of her actions.

What happened in the last episode?

Anya as seen in Spy X Family episode 12 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 12 diverged from the main plot of the series to give fans two short Forger family adventures. In the first short mission, fans witnessed Loid trying to keep the appearance of a normal family to the neighbors by taking his family to an aquarium. Unfortunately for agent Twilight, spies never rest and he had to take on a dangerous mission that same day.

With Anya’s help, the world’s greatest spy managed to accomplish his mission and still keep the façade of the Forgers being a real family. The second mission saw Anya giving her new penguin plush a tour of their house. Tragically, the girl tried to enter her parents’ rooms, promoting them to scold her. To make her smile once again, Yor and Loid took Anya for some peanuts while pretending to be spies.

Poll : 0 votes