Spy X Family episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 16 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, October 22, at around 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo, TV Shizuoka, and other Japanese networks, before being released via Crunchyroll for American viewers and Muse Asia’s YouTube channels for Asian fans.

Last week’s episode showed fans how Loid and Yor defeated Keith once and for all, ridding the world of the terrorist. It also gave fans a hilarious moment featuring Anya trying to impress Damian with her new pet.

Spy X Family episode 16, titled Yor’s Kitchen, will center around the titular Yor, who seems to be hiding something. Keep reading to learn more about the release of the episode.

Yor will work with Camila to help her family on Spy X Family episode 16

When will the episode be released in other parts of the world?

Once the episode is released, fans will have a chance to enjoy it in their respective countries. Below you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 8:30 am, October 22

Central Daylight time – 10:30 am, October 22

Eastern Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 22

British Summer time – 4:30 am, October 22

Central European Summer time – 5:30 am, October 22

Indian Standard time – 9 pm, October 22

Philippine time – 11:30 pm, October 22

Australian Central Daylight time – 1 am, October 23

Fans are encouraged to use services like Crunchyroll, TV Tokyo, and other aforementioned platforms since they support the official release of the anime adaptation.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 16?

Now that the Doggy Crisis arc has ended, Spy X Family episode 16 is all set to bring new adventures to fans. The Forger family is finally complete with the addition of Bond, the clairvoyant dog who rescued Anya from Keith.

The little Esper and her new pet managed to rescue the world, save Loid from certain death, and convince the handler to let them stay together. Nonetheless, the problems do not seem to end for Anya and her parents, as proven by the preview for Spy X Family episode 16, where fans can see Yor looking suspicious and angry for some reason.

The young woman seems to be troubled by something, which is making Anya doubt her mother. Fortunately, it seems like Yor is simply stressed because of having to work with Camile, one of her coworkers. Manga fans know exactly why Yor needs to swallow her pride and follow the orders of such a despicable woman. It all goes back to her family, for whom Yor would do anything.

While Yor's actions may seem suspicious at first, fans have nothing to worry about. The episode will be filled with the same wholesome moments and hilarious jokes that the series is known for.

Furthermore, Yuri fans can rejoice, as it has been confirmed that the youngest Briar brother will make an appearance in Spy X Family episode 16.

What happened in the last episode?

Spy X Family episode 15 began with Loid taking the bomb off Keith’s dog and throwing it into a lake. The terrorist tried to kill Loid with the explosive but he did not notice it was deep underwater and failed. Moments later, Yor destroyed his car, allowing WISE to capture him. Later that night, Anya convinced her parents to adopt the dog that saved her during the adventure she had.

A few days later, the pink-haired girl arrived at school, ready to become Damian’s friend, thanks to her new pet. Sadly, the younger Desmond simply mocked her for not naming her dog. Anya spent the rest of the day thinking of a name, and in the end, taking inspiration from her cartoons, decided to call the animal Bond. They played together all afternoon until both fell asleep in the living room.

