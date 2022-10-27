Spy X Family episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 17 is scheduled for release this coming Saturday, October 29, at around 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other Japanese networks. Moments later, the episode will be released via Crunchyroll for American viewers and Muse Asia’s YouTube channels for Asian fans.

Last week’s episode focused on Yor, who asked her coworker Camila to teach her how to be a better cook. Despite the multiple failed dishes the assassin cooked, she managed to make a great plate in the end. Franky also tried to get a date during the episode, with disastrous results.

Spy X Family episode 17, titled Carry Out The Griffin Plan Fullmetal Lady Omelet Rice <3, will see Anya doing her best to get along with Damian on a school project. Keep reading to learn more about the episode’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family anime series.

Can Anya and Damian work together in Spy X Family episode 17?

When will the episode be released in other parts of the world?

Spy X Family episode 17 will be released worldwide a few minutes after it is aired on Japanese TV Networks. Fans will not have to wait long before enjoying the episode in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 8:30 am, October 22

Central Daylight time – 10:30 am, October 22

Eastern Daylight time – 11:30 am, October 22

British Summer time – 4:30 am, October 22

Central European Summer time – 5:30 am, October 22

Indian Standard time – 9:00 pm, October 22

Philippine time – 11:30 pm, October 22

Australian Central Daylight time – 1 am, October 23

Fans are encouraged to use Crunchyroll, TV Tokyo, and other aforementioned streaming services to watch the episode, since those services directly contribute to the official release of the series.

What to expect from Spy X Family episode 17?

Will Damian keep developing feelings for Anya on Spy X Family episode 17? (Image via Wit Studio)

Anya has been trying to get closer to Damian for quite a few episodes now. The girl knows that befriending the boy will be the fastest way to help her father complete her mission. Sadly, Anya is not the best at making friends, owing to her past as a lab experiment. Therefore, she has no idea how to approach the second son without causing a misunderstanding.

In Spy X Family episode 17, Anya will get an opportunity to become Damian’s friend when the small Esper is paired with the youngest Desmond son to work on an arts and crafts project. Damian wants the final product to be perfect, as he believes that this will finally make his father proud.

Anya and Becky (Image via Wit Studio)

Unfortunately, Anya is as disastrous with origami as she is with other school subjects. Fans can expect Spy X Family episode 17 to be filled with hilarious moments, as Damian and Anya try and fail to cooperate. The show will allow fans to see a new side of Damian, as well as delve further into the negligence his father demonstrates.

Based on the preview of Spy X Family episode 17, Anya and Damian will not be the only cast members to be further developed. To try and gain Damian’s favor, Anya will bring a photo of her family, featuring Bond. The person who will find the picture is Becky, who will immediately fall in love with Loid.

What happened in the last episode?

The Forger family (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 16 began with Loid and Anya suspecting Yor’s recent behavior. The woman was looking more tired and angrier with each passing day. The reason for her frustration was her cooking lessons with Camila. Thankfully, with the help of Yuri, the assassin remembered a dish her mother used to prepare for their family, which she then cooked to perfection.

A few days later, Franky approached Loid, begging for his help to obtain a date. The spy reluctantly agreed to cooperate with his friend. After spending a day together going over different scenarios, Franky was ready to ask his crush out. Sadly, the young man was rejected due to his looks. Loid spent the rest of the day drinking with his friend at a local bar.

Poll : 0 votes