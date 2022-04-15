Spy X Family Episode 2: What to expect, where to watch, release date and time, and more

Fans eagerly await Spy x Family episode 2 following the tremendous success of the pilot episode. After the introduction of Anya and Loid, the preview suggests that episode two will be introducing the third member of the Forger family, Yor (played by Saori Hayami).

The anime community loved the father-daughter duo, with Anya capturing everyone’s hearts. Manga readers were satisfied to see their beloved characters expertly translated onto the screen. Now, they only await Yor’s entry in Spy x Family episode 2.

Spy X Family Episode 2: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family episode 2 is titled "Secure a Wife (Tsuma-yaku o Kakuho Seyo)." The episode will air on TV Tokyo in Japan at 11.00 PM JST on Saturday, April 16. Due to a slight delay, the episode can be streamed online at the following international times on April 16:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 AM

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM

Philippine Time: 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 AM (Sunday, April 17)

episode 2 can be streamed across North America on Crunchyroll. Muse Communications will stream the episode on its YouTube channel in Asia and South-East Asia, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+, and other regional streaming services.

Recap of Spy x Family's Episode 1

Twilight's introduction (Image via Muse Asia)

Episode 1 introduces the audience to the premise of the series. Neighboring countries Ostania and Westalis are engaged in a cold war. Westalis employs its best spy, Twilight, in Operation Strix, which aims to get close to the Right-Wing Extremist leader, Donovan Desmond.

Desmond is a recluse and only appears during the events at his sons’ prestigious school, Eden Academy. In order to get close to him, Twilight is required to acquire a child who can pass the entrance exam to the school.

Anya's introduction (Image via Muse Asia)

To this end, Twilight assumes the persona of psychiatrist Loid Forger and adopts a girl named Anya. The girl was a test subject at an undisclosed laboratory and is an Esper who can read people’s mind. Anya is a fan of adventure and spies, and deciphers Loid’s identity by reading his thoughts.

Later in their new home, Anya tinkers with Loid’s Spy equipment and alerts the Ostanian intelligence agency, SSS. She gets kidnapped by a politician who held a grudge against Twilight. Anya is saved by Loid, and it is revealed that the spy wants to create a world where children won’t have to cry.

Loid tries to send Anya away from danger, but she chooses to remain with him. They move to a new apartment and Anya passes the first entrance test due to Loid’s guidance. However, the second step is a family interview which requires both parents of the candidate to be present. Regrettably, in the Forger family, as Anya aptly says,

“There is no mother.”

What fans can expect from Episode 2

According to the preview, Spy x Family episode 2 will introduce Yor Briar, the soon-to-be wife of Loid Forger. The trailers have already informed the audience that Yor moonlights as an assassin and her thoughts often scare Anya.

The circumstances of Yor and Loid’s meeting will be interesting to see. The infamous Grenade-proposal scene, which was boldly shown in the trailer, will hopefully evoke the same glee as it did in the manga. Yor in action is a delight to observe on the page, and fans expect her to be that much more impressive on screen.

Franky was introduced in the last episode. If the anime follows the manga's chronology, then Sylvia ought to be introduced in Spy x Family episode 2. Yor’s friends at City Hall will also be introduced, although no information about their voice actors has been revealed yet.

The dark undertone of the first episode is expected to continue. The dire reality of living in a fascist country, the struggles of children without guardians, the extent of a cold war, Anya’s traumatic past, and other such grave topics are likely to be hinted at in Spy x Family episode 2. However, the easy humor and emotional air of the series makes it digestible.

Espiritu @OtakuEspiritu I'm deeply upset at SPY x FAMILY anime. Reason? The episode finished and I bloody need a episode 2 right this min, it was too good! I'm deeply upset at SPY x FAMILY anime. Reason? The episode finished and I bloody need a episode 2 right this min, it was too good! https://t.co/ftNWEAALg2

The ongoing manga from Tatsuya Endo can be read on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App.

