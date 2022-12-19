Spy X Family episode 25: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Spy X Family episode 25 will be broadcast on Saturday, December 24, at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The previous episode saw Loid Forger trying to convey to his wife Yor that he had nothing going on with his co-worker Fiona Frost. During the exchange, Loid saw hints of jealousy from Yor, but was able to convince her that she was the perfect mother and wife for the Forger family. The latter half of the episode focused on a shopping trip taken by Anya and Becky.

Spy x Family episode 25: Twilight to make first contact with Operation Strix target Donovan Desmond

Release date and time, where to watch

Loid Forger as seen in Spy x Family episode 25 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 25, titled First Contact, will be the final episode of season 1. It will be released varyingly across different time zones.

The upcoming episode will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Saturday, December 24

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Saturday, December 24

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, December 24

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, December 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, December 24

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 24

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, December 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Sunday, December 24

Loid and Anya Forger as seen in Spy x Family episode 25 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family episode 25 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Shizouka, and other TV networks. Most international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, while fans in South and South-East Asia can watch the anime on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Other streaming services for the anime series include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, BiliBili, and iQIYI.

What to expect from Spy x Family episode 25?

Damian Desmond as seen in episode 25 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloiverWorks)

Spy x Family episode 25, titled First Contact, will most likely see Eden Academy hold the semi-annual Imperial Scholars Mixer. The same was mentioned in the previous episode by Damian and his friends.

His father and Operation Strix target Donovan Desmond is certain to attend the Mixer, and thus, it is the perfect opportunity for Twilight to make his first contact.

Damian and Anya as seen in episode 25 preview (Image via WIT Studio, CloiverWorks)

From the preview, it is evident that Damian has something to say to his father and is most likely waiting to meet him. Taking this opportunity, even Anya can be observed to be keeping an eye on him.

However, it is yet to be revealed what Anya's objective will be in the upcoming episode and whether she will be successful at it.

What happened last time?

Spy X Family episode 24, titled The Role of a Mother and Wife/Shopping with Friends, saw Loid finally make things clear with Yor as he convinced her that she was the perfect mother and wife in the Forger family. While there was some confusion in between, the moments only helped bring Loid and Yor closer.

Anya and Becky as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

The latter half of the episode saw Becky taking Anya on a shopping trip. She wanted to help Anya choose clothes so that she could possibly win Damian's heart. While the shopping trip was tiring for them, both of them had fun and commemorated the event with matching key chains bought by Anya.

