Spy X Family Episode 6: Release date and time, Damian and Becky’s introduction, and more

Spy x Family Episode 6 is one of the most anticipated episodes till date due to the upcoming introduction of Becky Blackbell and Damian Desmond. Ever since the preview was released, fans have been eager to see how these two favorite characters are portrayed onscreen.

Spy x Family Episode 6 will also feature Anya’s entry to Eden Academy. Twilight’s plans regarding Operation Strix and the role he intends for Anya to play will also come to light.

Spy X Family Episode 6: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family Episode 6 is titled The Friendship Scheme (Nakayoshi Sakusen). It will air on TV Tokyo at 11.00 PM JST in Japan on May 14, Saturday. Due to a slight delay, the episode can also be streamed online at the following international times on May 14:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 AM

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM

Philippine Time: 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 AM (Sunday, May 15)

Spy x Family Episode 6 will be streamed across North America on Crunchyroll. Muse Communications will stream the episode on their YouTube channel across Asia and South-East Asia, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 5

Spy x Family Episode 5 covered the Forgers’ acceptance into Eden Academy. While Anya did fail at first, her name was the first one on the waiting list. Despite Yor and Loid’s rather extreme urge to ensure their daughter’s admission, Master Henderson convinced them to go home and wait for the good news, which came later.

In celebration of Anya’s success, Loid was forced to get WISE to rent out Newston castle so Anya could play Spy and Princess there. Egged on by Franky, Anya kept on making demands, and Loid kept fulfilling them. This resulted in a full-on spy chase, which included Twilight fighting off every WISE agent stationed in Ostania.

After the game, Anya confided in Loid that she had never had that much fun in her life, especially in the orphanage. She promised to do her best in Eden for her father’s sake. Despite his misgivings, Loid began to care for his daughter sincerely, an issue Yor had also addressed earlier in the episode.

What to expect from Episode 6?

According to the preview, Episode 6 of Spy x Family is set to cover Chapters 7 and 8 of the manga. The preview shows that the first part will cover Yor fighting off yet another bunch of bad guys. The actual thrill of this episode, though, lies in the introduction of Sylvia, Becky and Damian.

Twilight’s handler, Sylvia Sherwood, will be introduced in this episode. Sherwood will be played by Yuko Kaida, known for recently playing Isabella in The Promised Neverland. Sylvia is one of the secondary characters who appears frequently in the series.

Spy x Family Episode 6 is also set to introduce the structure of Eden Academy, specifically the Stella Stars and Tonitrus Bolts. It will also introduce Becky Blackbell, Anya’s future friend and one of the main characters. Becky will be voiced by Emiri Kato, best known for playing Kyubey in Madoka Magica.

However, the most anticipated character introduction in the upcoming episode is that of Damian Desmond, the second son of Donovan Desmond. Damian is voiced by Natsumi Fujiwara, known for portraying Tōru Mutsuki in Tokyo Ghoul:re. Alongside Damian, his two friends Emile Elman (Hana Sato) and Ewen Egeburg (Haruka Okamura) will also appear in this episode.

