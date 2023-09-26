Two of the most popular new-gen television anime series are undoubtedly the adaptations of the Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family manga series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami and Tatsuya Endo, respectively, both have proved to be incredibly popular in the anime and original manga mediums.

Part of their popularity stems from the role that they have played in anime meme culture in recent years. For example, there was a time when Spy x Family’s Anya Forger was being constantly added to various manga panels and anime scenes of other series. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen’s infamous “Domain Expansion” phrase was recently edited into several other infamous anime and manga scenes to replace certain lines and evoke humor.

Considering how popular the two series were even prior to these meme trends, it’s no surprise that Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen have only gained fame since. Thus, it’s also unsurprising that a recent fan-made crossover between both series has taken hold over X (formerly Twitter), leaving both fandoms in stitches over the hilarity that ensued.

Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen fandoms come together in the funniest way possible

As seen in the tweet above, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family fanmade crossover plays on the recent sealing of Satoru Gojo in the former series’ television anime adaptation. Whereas the original sees Gojo turn around to realize his late friend Suguru Geto is standing before him, the edit instead sees him come face-to-face with the latter series’ Anya Forger.

The crossover is already a play on the aforementioned trend of editing Anya into manga panels and anime scenes from other popular series. Some of the most infamous examples were Anya being edited into One Piece, My Hero Academia, Vagabond, Berserk, Attack on Titan, and of course, recently, Gege Akutami’s aforementioned story.

Both Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen fans are excitedly reacting to the original tweet, which posted the edit with additional edits of their own, and some popular examples from prior trends. Some are even going as far as to “powerscale” the young psychic Anya against the legendary jujutsu sorcerer that is Gojo.

While this powerscaling may seem completely serious to some, it’s almost certainly a joke, considering how vastly different the circumstances and genres of both the series are. Whereas Akutami’s series is a battle shonen, Endo’s tends to be categorized more as a slice-of-life shonen which, at times, incorporates battle and action-adventure aspects.

Similar reactions have also been garnered from both the Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen fandoms during these trends inspired by each respective series. For example, fans would often assess what the Domain Expansion of a character from another series would be or try and come up with hilarious ways for Anya to beat the infamous antagonists.

In any case, it’s clear that both fandoms enjoy this meme-inspiring aspect of their respective beloved series. Given that it is quite rare to see anime fandoms interacting in a wholesome and non-toxic manner, moments like this are one to cherish. Hopefully, as time goes on, fans see more and more crossover meme trends crop up from other new-gen series and future ones.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

